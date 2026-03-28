When did RBSE declare Rajasthan Board Class 12th result in the past 5 years?

The RBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over eight lakh students appearing across the state. (Express photo/ representative)

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results for 2026 in March, as announced by the state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, while declaring the Class 10 results. The results will cover all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – and may be released either simultaneously or in quick succession. Once published, students can access their RBSE Class 12 result 2026 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Additionally, students can check their results and pass status on the Indian Express Education portal.

The RBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over eight lakh students appearing across the state. The examination timing for Class 12 was 8:30 am to 11:45 am, with students allowed entry into exam centres from 8:15 am. Each paper lasted three hours and 15 minutes.