When did RBSE declare Rajasthan Board Class 12th result in the past 5 years?

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The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results for 2026 in March, as announced by the state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, while declaring the Class 10 results. The results will cover all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – and may be released either simultaneously or in quick succession. Once published, students can access their RBSE Class 12 result 2026 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Additionally, students can check their results and pass status on the Indian Express Education portal.
The RBSE Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over eight lakh students appearing across the state. The examination timing for Class 12 was 8:30 am to 11:45 am, with students allowed entry into exam centres from 8:15 am. Each paper lasted three hours and 15 minutes.
Read More | Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th exams twice from next year
|Year
|Result Date
|2025
|May 22
|2024
|May 20
|2023
|Science & Commerce: May 19
Arts: May 25
|2022
|Science & Commerce: June 1
Arts: June 6
|2021
|July 24 at 4 PM
To pass the RBSE Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Students who fail in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for supplementary examinations. The schedule for these supplementary exams is usually announced after the results are declared.
Meanwhile, the Education Minister while declaring the RBSE Class 10 result this year, has announced a revised examination system for Class 10 starting from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new policy, students will have two board exam opportunities, with the first exam — scheduled from March 2027 — being mandatory for all. Students who pass can choose to reappear in up to three subjects to improve their scores in the second exam, expected around May-June. However, if a student fails in more than three subjects, they will not be eligible for the second attempt in the same session and will have to appear in the next academic year.