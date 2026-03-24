RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 likely on March 31 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 results for 2026 on March 31, as announced by state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The board will publish results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—either simultaneously or in quick succession.
Once released, students will be able to check their RBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, the RBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted in March across various centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The board has been working to expedite the evaluation process to release results earlier than usual and align the academic calendar more efficiently.
The online marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their results. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective schools or board officials.
To pass the RBSE Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the results are declared.
In recent years, RBSE has taken steps to streamline its result declaration timeline. Last year, the Class 12 results were announced in May, but the board is now aiming for an earlier release to help students plan their higher education admissions without delays.