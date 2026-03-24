RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 likely on March 31 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 results for 2026 on March 31, as announced by state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The board will publish results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—either simultaneously or in quick succession.

Once released, students will be able to check their RBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the RBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted in March across various centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The board has been working to expedite the evaluation process to release results earlier than usual and align the academic calendar more efficiently.