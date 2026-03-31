RBSE 12th results declared; girls dominate merit list in all streams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declares Class 12 results on March 31, 2026. In terms of performance, 93.64 per cent of students have passed in the Commerce stream, while the Science stream has recorded a pass percentage of 96.23 per cent.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Students can visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their marksheets. They’ll need their RBSE Class 12 Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in and check result on the official website. Make sure to keep your admit card handy, as the roll number is printed on it. Without a valid roll number, the result cannot be accessed online.

Important information, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall score, and pass status, will all be mentioned on the online marksheet. After getting their results, students are recommended to carefully check every detail. They should get in touch with the officials of their respective institutions or boards if there is any disparity.

RBSE conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026 across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The exams were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 and the students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. Each paper was three hours and 15 minutes long.

Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate in order to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. This means 33 out of 100 in full-mark subjects, and 26 out of 80 in subjects carrying 80 marks. Your total aggregate must also be at least 33 per cent. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for the supplementary examinations. The schedule for these exams will be announced after the result has been declared.

In 2025, the results for Class 12 were declared by RBSE on May 22, 2025. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 9, 2025. Looking at subject-wise performance, the Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, followed by the Arts stream at 97.78%. The Science stream also showed a strong performance with a pass percentage of 94.43%.

If you are unhappy with your marks, you can apply for revaluation (scrutiny) online at bseronline.com within the deadline set by the board. The board will re-examine your answer sheets, and the updated result will be declared after the review process is complete. Apply through your school or directly on the board portal before the window closes.