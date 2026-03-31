RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2026, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE Updates: Steps to download results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2026 Link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will today announce the results for the Class 12th RBSE inter Arts stream. Along with the arts, the Board will release results for Science and Commerce too. The results will be announced at 10 am in a press conference and later will be uploaded on the official website —rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Additonally, RBSE Intermediate students can also check their Rajasthan Board intermediate results and pass-fail status on the IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Students will need their RBSE Class 12 roll number and date of birth to log in and check the result on the official website. Make sure to keep the admit card handy, as the roll number is printed on it. Without a valid roll number, the result cannot be accessed online.

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RBSE 12th Result 2026 Today: Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Check date and Time here

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. This means 33 out of 100 in full-mark subjects, and 26 out of 80 in subjects carrying 80 marks.

Live Updates Mar 31, 2026 07:50 AM IST Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year stream wise results The stream-wise pass percentages in RBSE Class 12 in the last academic session were: Arts — 97.70 per cent Science — 94.43 per cent Commerce — 99.07 per cent Mar 31, 2026 07:45 AM IST Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check RBSE Arts result 2026 on official website Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: Click on the Arts result link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your login details like roll number, registration number and other such details. Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download and save the RBSE Class 12 arts result for future use. Mar 31, 2026 07:40 AM IST Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check at education.indianexpress.com? Step 1: Go to the official website – education.indianexpress.com Step 2: Register with the contact number and email id Step 3: Click on the designated board exam result link Step 4: On the next window, select board Step 5: Insert roll number and registration number Step 6: Your RBSE Class 12 result 2026 for science, arts and commerce, when announced, will be delivered to the contact number and mail id Mar 31, 2026 07:35 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Division wise results RBSE follows a division-based system for Class 12 results. Students are classified into first, second, and third divisions based on their aggregate marks, which plays a role in college admissions and further academic opportunities. Mar 31, 2026 07:30 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What will marksheet include? The RBSE Class 12 marksheet will include detailed subject-wise marks, total score, and grade. It will also display pass status, division, and other essential details, helping students understand their performance across individual subjects. Mar 31, 2026 07:25 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What details required to check result online To access the RBSE Class 12 result, students will need: -Roll number -Date of birth (if required) -Captcha verification These details are essential to log in and download the marksheet from the official website. Mar 31, 2026 07:20 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results steps Before final declaration, RBSE conducts multiple rounds of verification, including cross-checking of marks, student data validation, and error correction. This ensures accuracy and reduces discrepancies in the final marksheet. Mar 31, 2026 07:16 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Passing criteria Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. This means 33 out of 100 in full-mark subjects, and 26 out of 80 in subjects carrying 80 marks. Mar 31, 2026 07:10 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When were exams conducted? The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. Mar 31, 2026 07:05 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Login credentials Students will need their RBSE Class 12 roll number and date of birth to log in and check the result on the official website. Make sure to keep the admit card handy, as the roll number is printed on it. Without a valid roll number, the result cannot be accessed online. Mar 31, 2026 06:59 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Where to check results? The results will be announced at 10 am in a press conference and later will be uploaded on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . Mar 31, 2026 06:42 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Arts results also The Rajasthan Board will release results streamwise, where all the streams: Arts, Science and Commerce results will be announced today Mar 31, 2026 06:40 AM IST RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board results today The Rajasthan Board will today at 10 am release the results for Class 12th intermediate