Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When did RBSE declare results in the past?

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results by March 20. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam was held between February 12 and February 28 over nine days. The Class 10 RBSE exams were held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8.15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.
As per data released by the Rajasthan board, as many as 10,68,078 students had registered for the Class 10 examination this year. A total of 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination.
The RBSE exams for the 2026 session were held at 6,195 centres across the state, with around 175 question papers conducted during the exam period for Class 10 and Class 12, the board added.
Last year, the board had announced the Class 10 Rajasthan board results on May 28. The exams were held from March 6 to April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 93.60 per cent.
For BSER Class 10 secondary results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 29.
In 2023 and 2022, the RBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on June 2 and June 13, respectively. In 2021, the board had declared the results on July 30. To know more about RBSE Class 10 result including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check IE Education portal.
To ensure transparency and discipline during the RBSE 2026 examinations, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted regular inspections. About 150 joint directors and district education officers supervised the process, while special squads handled complaints and carried out surprise checks, the board said.
A central examination control room was also set up at the board headquarters and operated round the clock, including on holidays. Officials monitored activities through large screens and around 30 laptops connected to examination centres and CCTV feeds, the board said, adding that a total of 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 centres, and a separate control room with five telephone lines was set up for quick communication on exam-related issues.
The board also established 66 collection centres for the secure storage of answer sheets. To speed up result processing, centralised evaluation centres were set up where about 30,915 teachers assessed the answer scripts.