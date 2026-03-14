Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When did RBSE declare results in the past?

The Class 10 RBSE result link will be made active at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative image)

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results by March 20. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam was held between February 12 and February 28 over nine days. The Class 10 RBSE exams were held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8.15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.

As per data released by the Rajasthan board, as many as 10,68,078 students had registered for the Class 10 examination this year. A total of 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination.