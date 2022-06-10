scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10 result not releasing this week, official confirms 

The Rajasthan board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. The result will be released at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,  rajresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 10, 2022 3:20:35 pm
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not be releasing the results for class 10 board exams this week, a board official confirmed to indianexpress.com. The Rajasthan board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. The result will be released at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,  rajresults.nic.in

This year, the exams were conducted in offline mode between 8:30 am to 11:45 am amid strict Covid protocols. The board exams were conducted after a gap of two years in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In 2021, results were prepared on the basis of the class 9 marks and class 10 assignments. An overall pass percentage was 99.56 per cent was recorded by the board last year.  In 2020, 11.52 lakh students registered for the examination out of which 9.29 lakh were promoted and passed. The overall passing percentage was 80.63 per cent.

