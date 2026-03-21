RBSE Class 10 Board Results 2026: Will pass percentage increase this year?

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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to declare the Class 10 results for the 2026 exams. Students across the state are eagerly waiting to see whether the pass percentage will rise this year compared to previous years. Once released, students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Read More | Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The RBSE Class 10 examination was conducted in February. As per data received from BSER, around 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 examination this year.
To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result date and time, including toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.
Looking at last year’s numbers, a total of 10,94,186 students registered for the exam last year, while 10,71,460 students appeared. A total of 10,02,842 students passed.
Among boys, 5,61,453 candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams. Out of these, 5,23,043 boys passed. The division-wise breakdown for boys showed that 269,141 secured first division, 205,445 obtained second division, 48,350 were placed in third division, and 107 passed without a division (pass). Additionally, 16,304 boys were placed in the supplementary category. The overall pass percentage for boys was 93.16 per cent, slightly lower than that of girls.
Read More | RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Date: BSER passing marks, results date announcement
For girls, 5,10,007 appeared for the exams last year, out of which 479,799 passed. The division-wise results for girls showed that 277,229 secured first division, 171,329 obtained second division, 31,169 were placed in third division, and 72 passed without a division (pass). Furthermore, 14,295 girls were placed in the supplementary category. The overall pass percentage for girls was 94.08 per cent, higher than that of boys.
Looking back at the RBSE Class 10 results in 2024, 93.03 per cent of students passed. Among them, 93.46 per cent of girls and 92.64 per cent of boys cleared the exam. Out of 10,60,751 registered students, 10,39,895 appeared, and 9,67,392 passed. Division-wise, 5,45,653 students achieved first division, 3,49,873 secured second division, and 71,422 obtained third division marks. In addition, 444 students received a pass division, and nearly 27,797 were placed in the supplementary or compartment category.
Looking further back, in 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.49 per cent, while in 2022 it stood at 82.89 per cent. In 2021, 2020, and 2019, the pass percentage was 99.56 per cent, 80.63 per cent, and 79.9 per cent, respectively. These historical trends highlight significant year-to-year variation, making it difficult to predict whether the 2026 pass percentage will see an increase or a decline.
Predicting whether the pass percentage for Rajasthan Board exams will increase this year is indeed challenging. However, considering the fluctuations in previous years and the strong performance trends among both boys and girls, many students, parents, and educators are closely watching to see if the RBSE Class 10 results 2026 will set a new benchmark in overall pass percentage.