RBSE Class 10 Board Results 2026: Will pass percentage increase this year?

To pass the BSER Class 10 secondary Rajasthan board exams, students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well as in aggregate (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative image)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to declare the Class 10 results for the 2026 exams. Students across the state are eagerly waiting to see whether the pass percentage will rise this year compared to previous years. Once released, students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read More | Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The RBSE Class 10 examination was conducted in February. As per data received from BSER, around 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 examination this year.

To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result date and time, including toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.