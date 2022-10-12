RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam syllabus 2023 released

RBSE 2023 board exams: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has released the syllabus for class 10, 12 board exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the latest RBSE syllabus 2022-23 from the official website of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, the board will conduct exams on the full academic syllabus as in the pre-Covid years. Exams will be conducted offline in per and paper mode.

“By canceling the 30 per cent cut in the syllabus in the 2022 examination, 100 per cent syllabus should be implemented in all subjects in Class 10th and 12th for 2023 examination,” the official notification reads.

“The pattern of approved papers for the examination will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions. No option for short answer questions should be given.” it further stated.

The duration of the examination has also been increased from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes. As per the notice, a new model question paper for the examination will be prepared and uploaded on the official website soon.