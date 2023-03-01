scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet revised; check new dates here

RBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: The exam dates were revised to observe the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 3. The schedule for other exams remains same. 

rbse datesheet revisedAs per the schedule, the class 10 and 12 exam scheduled on April 3 has been postponed by a day to April 4. (File image)
RBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023:  Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today revised the exam dates for class 10, 12 board exams. As per the schedule, the class 10 and 12 exam scheduled on April 3 has been postponed by a day to April 4.

The exam dates were revised to observe the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 3. The schedule for other exams remains same. 

As per the schedule. the exams for class 12 will be conducted from March 9 till April 12. It will begin with psychology. The exams will commence at 8:45 am and conclude at 11:30 am. The exams for class 10 will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 11.

Last year, RBSE class 12 board practical examinations were held from February 15 to 28, and the theory exams were conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022, between 8:30 am till 11:45 am. Class 10 final exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.

 

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:23 IST
