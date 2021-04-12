Rajasthan to promote classes 6, 7 students without exams

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the state board will promote students of class VI and VII based on internal assessments. Representational image/ file

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today decided to promote students of class 6 and 7 to the successive classes without conducting the annual examinations. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the state board will promote students of class VI and VII based on internal assessments, which will be conducted by the respective schools.

Govind Singh Dotasra, minister of school education, shared the official notice on Twitter. He tweeted, “The education department has taken a big decision for students’ ease and those studying in class VI and VII will be promoted without exams amid coronavirus outbreak.”

Earlier, the Rajasthan government on April 4 had announced that schools for classes 1-9 will remain closed till April 19. Colleges across the state have also been closed down for all students except those in the final year of their degree.

According to the health ministry, Rajasthan contributes to about 83.02% of new COVID-19 infections in the country. About 1,68,912 fresh cases were recorded within the last 24 hours in the country.