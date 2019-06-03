RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: Steps to check class 10th Sanskrit result

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or Rajasthan Board has released the Praveshika result class 10 at its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board Parveshika exam is equivalent to class 10 Sanskrit exam. Every year nearly one lakh students appear for the exam.

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 LIVE updates

Advertising

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

Overall, nearly 10 lakh students have appeared for Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the BSER class 10 result was 78.95 per cent.