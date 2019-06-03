Toggle Menu
RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: Steps to check class 10th Sanskrit result

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: Every year nearly one lakh students appear for the exam. The result is available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: Check at rajeduboard.gov.in. (Representational image)

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or Rajasthan Board has released the Praveshika result class 10 at its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board Parveshika exam is equivalent to class 10 Sanskrit exam. Every year nearly one lakh students appear for the exam.

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 LIVE updates

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Praveshika result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: Result will appear

Overall, nearly 10 lakh students have appeared for Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the BSER class 10 result was 78.95 per cent.

