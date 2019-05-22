RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Arts results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in LIVE updates: Result at 3 pm, websites to check

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th arts result 2019 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the result for class 12 board exams for Arts stream students today – May 22 (Tuesday) at 3 pm. Over 5.3 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the RBSE exams need to keep their roll card handy to be able to view their score.

BSER, RBSE class 12 Arts result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website that is mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE class 12 Arts result’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear, download and take a print out

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has declared the intermediate exam result for Commerce and Science streams. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the exam.