RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Arts results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in LIVE updates: Result at 3 pm, websites to check

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2019 @Rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE Updates: Over 5.3 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th arts result 2019 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the result for class 12 board exams for Arts stream students today – May 22 (Tuesday) at 3 pm. Over 5.3 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the RBSE exams need to keep their roll card handy to be able to view their score.

BSER, RBSE class 12 Arts result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website that is mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE class 12 Arts result’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the roll number
Step 5: Result will appear, download and take a print out

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has declared the intermediate exam result for Commerce and Science streams. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the exam.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board, Ajmer class 12 Arts results 2019 LIVE updates: Check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to view score

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 LIVE: Since over 5.3 lakh students will be checking the results on the website, heavy traffic is expected. In order to avoid any snag, candidates can alternatively check their result via SMS. Students need to tye Result<space>RAJ12A<spcace>Rollnumber and sent it to 56263. They will get their result in form of an SMS alert.

