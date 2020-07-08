RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: When and where to check marks

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: A total of 2,39,800 students who had registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 12 science exam will get their results today – July 8. Students, their parents, and teachers are all anticipating the result every since the exams got over. The wait has been longer this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since schools have been shut, the only mode to check the result is online. With hundreds of websites and links popping up screens, and often a slow speed of the official websites; students and their guardians are facing a common questions – when and where to check RBSE class 12 result which are authentic.

While students can check the result at the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, the result link can also be sent to the email or mobile phone via SMS to students and parents as soon as the result is declared. To have the notification, students can register with indianexpress.com by filling details in the box given below –

As per the official statement issued by the Rajasthan Board, the result for class 12 science exams declaration will be made by the State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara. The Rajasthan Board chairperson DP Jaroli will also be presented at the ceremony. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the declaration will be made by following social distancing from the Board headquarters.

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In the RBSE class 12 Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers.

Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. In 2018, 91.09 per cent students cleared the exam while in 2017, 90.36 per cent had passed. Science has been the top-performing stream in Rajasthan Board class 12 exams.

