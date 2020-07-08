RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: How to check marks online

RBSE class 12 science result at RBSE class 12 science result at http://www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: A total of 2,60,582 candidates who had registered for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer class 12 science will be able to check their marks today. The RBSE result will be available at official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

LIVE Updates RBSE 12th science result 2020

The mark sheet or scorecard for class 12 holds more importance this year because not only are the result delayed because of coronavirus pandemic but also the college admissions have started. Many sought-after colleges are about to close their admission processes within weeks and class 12 mark sheet is the primary requisite.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: How to check result

Students can get the updates related to the Rajasthan Board result for class 12 science while sitting at home by registering in the box given below. Students will get alert of authentic and timely information related to board exams including their result link via SMS or email.

Students can also go the traditional way and follow these steps to obtain their result –

Step 1: Visit the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click the result link (to be activated at 4 pm)

Step 3: Fill in credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

This downloaded sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheets will be released later by the respective schools. All the schools are currently shut to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For subjects having both practical and theoretical sections, students will have to clear both the sections separately. Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. This was higher than 91.09 per cent in 2018 and 90.36 in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd