RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12 science result 2020 at 4 pm on June 8, state education minister informed via a tweet. The RBSE result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, and ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Every year, over 9 lakh students appear for the class 12 Rajasthan Board exams. Thus to avoid any glitches or overloading on the website, the board releases the result in two parts. While the science result will be declared tomorrow, the dates of the result declaration for commerce and arts will be announced soon.

Last year, record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent students had cleared the science stream exam. It was one of the best performing steams for the Rajasthan board. It would be worth seeing if the stream can keep up with the last year’s performance. A total of 2,60,582 candidates registered for the class 12 Science exam in 2019 and a similar number of students are expected to have given the exam this year.

Last year, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with 99.61 and 99.22 per cent as pass percentage.

In 2019, Puneet Maheshwari had topped the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the science stream. He had scored 495 out of 500 marks. In 2018, Vishvendra Singh had topped in the science stream with 497 out of 500 marks.

