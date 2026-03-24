RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: Website to check marks at education.indianexpress.com

BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer Class 10th Result 2026 Direct Link At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: The official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – will make the link to download and access the RBSE Class 10 result live, after the result is declared. This year, close to 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams are currently awaiting their results.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 01:13 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Date: BSER to announce result date soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; passing marksRBSE 10th Result Direct Link: The official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
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RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, today released the Class 10th result 2026. Students can check their RBSE Class 10th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the board, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for their Class 10 examination, and 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026 LIVE UPDATE: Check Here

Students can check their RBSE Class 10th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 result direct link can be checked at the IE Education portal.

This year, 94.20% students passed the exam.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: What are the login credentials I need to check the results?

The BSER conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to 28, 2026. Last year, the results were announced on May 28, 2025. Over 10 lakh students await the RBSE Class 10 board exam result.

Also read | RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check 

To check the RBSE result, on the homepage, students need to click on the link marked Main Examination Results 2026 or RBSE Secondary Result 2026. Next, they need to enter their roll number from the admit card in the designated field and press Submit. The result will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use.

RBSE 10th result 2026 RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026: Know how to check marks. on DigiLocker? (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has confirmed that Class 10 students can access their results through DigiLocker. To download the scorecard, students must visit digilocker.gov.in and register using the six-digit access code provided by their school, along with their school code and Class 10 roll number. After verifying their mobile number via OTP, candidates can log in to DigiLocker and locate their BSER Class 10 scorecard in PDF format.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results by this date What details will be mentioned on my RBSE 10th Result 2026 marksheet? (Representational-Express Photo)

Your provisional online marksheet will contain: student name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, school name, all subject names, theory marks and practical marks per subject, total marks obtained, overall percentage, pass/fail status, and grade. Cross-check every detail carefully as soon as you download it.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025: When and where to check RBSE 8th scorecards? What are the passing marks in the Rajasthan Board Class 10th results? (Image: AI-generated)

Students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass. For theory papers (out of 80 marks), you need at least 26 marks. For practical/internal assessment papers (out of 20 marks), you need at least 6 marks. You must meet the minimum in both components of every subject individually.

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RBSE What was the RBSE Matric performance last year (Image by express)

Last year, the pass percentage among the boy students was 93.16 per cent, and among the girl students, it was 94.08 per cent. Of the total 10,94,186 students registering for the exam last year, as many as 5,75,554 were boys and 5,18,632 were girls. 10,71,460 students appeared. The top 10 districts in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results last year have shown outstanding performance, with Sikar leading at 97.56%, followed closely by Jhunjhunu at 97.53% and Nagaur at 97.26%. Didwana-Kuchaman (97.23%), Kotputli-Behror (96.15%), Dungarpur (95.73%), Rajsamand (95.33%), Jodhpur (95.25%), Barmer (95.21%), and Jalore (95.11%) complete the list.

 

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