RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: Website to check marks at education.indianexpress.com

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, today released the Class 10th result 2026. Students can check their RBSE Class 10th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the board, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for their Class 10 examination, and 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination.

Students can check their RBSE Class 10th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 result direct link can be checked at the IE Education portal.

This year, 94.20% students passed the exam.

What are the login credentials I need to check the results? What are the login credentials I need to check the results?

The BSER conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to 28, 2026. Last year, the results were announced on May 28, 2025. Over 10 lakh students await the RBSE Class 10 board exam result.