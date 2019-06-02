RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019: Date and time confirmed

BSER RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, June 3, 2019. A total of 10.88 lakh (10,88,241) candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

“The results of Class 10 matriculation examination will be declared tomorrow through a press conference from the board office at 4 pm,” said RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury. The results will be available soon after the declaration of results at the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the secretary added.

To check their result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Last year, 10,82,972 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls was 79.95 per cent and that of boys was 79.79 per cent.

Around 5,76,748 candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, result of which was released on May 22. The total pass percentage this year is 88 per cent. Just like in the science and commerce streams, the girls have outperformed boys scoring 90.81 per cent while boys are at 85.41 per cent.