RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result out, 96.63% students declared pass

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer released the class 12 arts stream results on June 6. An overall passing percentage of 96.63 per cent was recorded by the board with girls performing better than boys. The result is available at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

A total of 3,02,729 boys and 3,02,016 girls have cleared the class 12 arts stream exams. Girls recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.21 per cent while boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.44 per cent.

RBSE conducted the class 12 board exams from March 24 to April 26 in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The result of the commerce and science streams were declared on June 1 by the board.

In the stream-wise result, students from the commerce stream scored the highest pass percentage of 97.53 per cent followed by the science stream at 96.58 per cent and the arts stream at 96.33 per cent. However, girls continue to perform better than boys in all three streams.

The Rajasthan board conducted the class 12 board exams after a gap of two years. The board exams were cancelled in 2021 and 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and students were awarded marks based on alternative assessment criteria.