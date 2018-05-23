RBSE 12th result 2018 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 87.78 pass percentage

RBSE 12th result 2018 is availabale at rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2018 is availabale at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer has declared the RBSE Result 2018 for Class 12th Science and Commerce examination 2018 at 6:15 pm today (May 23). The Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has announced the overall pass percentage is 87.78 per cent with 91.09 per cent for commerce stream in the regular category. The 12th results are available at official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.

In the science stream, 2.46 lakh students registered of which 1.75 lakh were boys and 71009 were girls. Of them, 1.72 lakh boys appeared while 70594 girls attended the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division. Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent.

Overall, 1.48 lakh students registered first division, 57627 got the second division and 360 students received third division. A total of 210892 12th students passed with 10622 got compartment taking the pass percent at 86.60.

This year, around 826,278 Class 12 students appeared for the exams at 5,507 centers across the Rajasthan state. The examinations for Class 12 were held between March 8 and April 2, 2018. A total of 2.46 lakh students appeared from Science stream, 42,665 students are from the Commerce stream. Similarly, 5,37,359 students are from Arts stream.

A total of 90.33 per cent girls have cleared the exam while pass percentage for boys was recorded 85.08 per cent. The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce stream was recorded at 91.09 per cent.

In Commerce stream, A total of 42657 students registered for the commerce examination out of which 28159 were boys and 14498 were girls out of which 27720 boys appeared for the examination and 14396 were girls. Overall, total pass percentage is 91.09%. Total number of candidates passing the exam is 38362 with 20459 registering for the division, 15874 for the second division and only 1923 for the third division. A total of 1949 students got the compartment out of which 1505 were boys and 444 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 89.23% while for girls the pass percentage was 94.66%.

In subjects, Hindi saw a total pass percentage of 99.23 while in English the pass percentage was 98.52. In Mathematics, a total of 1757 students passed out of 1845 while in Acountancy and Bussiness Studies the pass percentage was 92.96% and 98.18% respectively. In Hindi shorthand, 38 students appeared and only 2 failed while in English shorthand all the 42 students passed in the private category. Subjects like Beauty and Wellness and Healthcare saw a pass percentage of 100%.

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Get your Rajasthan Board class 12 Science result on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Get your Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check RBSE 12th result, log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link on the homepage for BSER Class 12 Science/Commerce results 2018. A new page will appear on your screen. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the “Submit” button. Check and download your Class 12 result.

