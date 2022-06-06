RBSE, BSER 12th Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon

candidates will be able to check their scores at the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the class 12 arts stream results today . The result will be declared at 12:15 pm via press conference. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores at the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

RBSE conducted the class 12 theory exams from March 24 to April 26, 2022 between 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The practicals were conducted in February.

RBSE had earlier announced the results of commerce and science streams. In both the streams, girls had outperformed boys with a better pass percentage. In commerce stream, an overall pass percentage of 97.53 per cent was recorded while in the science stream, 96.58 per cent of students qualified the exam.