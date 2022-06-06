RBSE, BSER 12th Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon

RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the class 12 arts stream results today . The result will be declared at 12:15 pm via press conference. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores at the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
RBSE conducted the class 12 theory exams from March 24 to April 26, 2022 between 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The practicals were conducted in February.
RBSE had earlier announced the results of commerce and science streams. In both the streams, girls had outperformed boys with a better pass percentage. In commerce stream, an overall pass percentage of 97.53 per cent was recorded while in the science stream, 96.58 per cent of students qualified the exam.
As per the notice released by the BSER Secretary Meghna Choudhary -- 6,52,610 candidates have been registered in RBSE Senior Secondary Arts Class examination and 4,058 candidates have been registered in RBSE Senior Upadhyay. The Rajasthan board 12th result 2022 will be available on the RBSE board's website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2022.
The RBSE 12th board result 2022 Arts will be provisional in nature. Students can collect the BSER result 2022 Class 12 arts marksheet from their respective schools. In case of query, they can contact the BSER office, Ajmer.
In 2021, a total number of 2,36,030 students registered for the RBSE class 12 examinations. Out of which 2,35,954 passed the exams, of which 1,55,581 were boys and 80,373 girls. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.97 per cent of which commerce stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.73 per cent, science at 99.48, and arts at 99,19 per cent.
Candidates not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny (re-checking of result) within 10 days from the date of declaration of result without paying any late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny will be available for 5 more days but then a late fee of Rs 100 will be applicable.
Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link.
Step 3: On the new page, fill in you roll number and the image text.
Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.
The RBSE will declared the Class 12 arts stream board results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12:15 pm. Candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website – rajresults.nic.in