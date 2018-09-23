RBSE BSER 10th supplementary exam 2018 result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018: Know how to check result RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018: Know how to check result

RBSE 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has declared the result of Class 10 or secondary exams today. Students can check their scores through the official website that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The supplementary or compartment exams are held for those students who flunk in a subject or more in the annual exams.

In the annual exams, over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 10 result this year that was conducted from March 15, 2018 to March 26, 2018. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls was 79.95 and that of boys was 79.79.

BSER 10th supplementary result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

