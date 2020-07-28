RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan board result to be available today at these websites

RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE: The students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE: The students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 10 result today. The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will release the results at 4 pm from the board office. Over 11.79 lakh (11,79,830) students who had registered to appear for the exams will get their result via websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The ongoing board exams were concluded in June, with the remaining papers on Social Science and Maths were held under proper social distancing guidelines.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter registration and roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.