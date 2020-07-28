scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan board result to be available today at these websites

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020, BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE Updates: The students will get their result at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The result will be available after 4 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 11:02:13 am
RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 10 result today. The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will release the results at 4 pm from the board office. Over 11.79 lakh (11,79,830) students who had registered to appear for the exams will get their result via websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The ongoing board exams were concluded in June, with the remaining papers on Social Science and Maths were held under proper social distancing guidelines.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter registration and roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check updates 

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2020 LIVE: In the previous term, the pass percentage of class 10 recorded at 79.85 per cent. The girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass per cent of 80.35. The passing per cent of boys was recorded at 79.45.

The board had earlier declared the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and the Science streams. The pass percentage in Humanities was 90.70 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Science- 91.66 per cent.

