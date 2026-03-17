RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results by this date

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date And Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results by March 24, following discussions held in a recent meeting with its officials, a source told The Indian Express. The final confirmation from the RBSE is still awaited. The results will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
To access their scorecards, students will be required to enter their roll number in the result login window. Additionally, the RBSE results updates are available at education.indianexpress.com for free.
This year, RBSE Class 8 exams were scheduled between February 19 and March 4, 2026, while Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026. As per reports, nearly 26 lakh students have registered for the exam
Step 1: To check the results on the official website–rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.
Step 2: Select ‘RBSE Class 8th Result 2026,’ or ‘RBSE Class 5th Results 2026’
Step 3: Students need to enter their seat number
Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. Their marks will appear on the screen, and they can download or take a screenshot for reference.
The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and 8 results will have the candidates’ marks, which will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the result or take a screenshot for future reference. To pass the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. If a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may need to repeat the academic year.
In 2025, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 5 results on May 30. Students achieved an overall pass percentage of 97.47 per cent.