RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results by this date

The results will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. (Representational-Express Photo)

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date And Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results by March 24, following discussions held in a recent meeting with its officials, a source told The Indian Express. The final confirmation from the RBSE is still awaited. The results will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

To access their scorecards, students will be required to enter their roll number in the result login window. Additionally, the RBSE results updates are available at education.indianexpress.com for free.