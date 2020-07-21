RBSE 12th results 2020: Despite rise in pass percentage, Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts stream remains poor performer

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2020: Check at rajresults.nic.in BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2020: Check at rajresults.nic.in

More students have passed the Rajsthan Board class 12 Arts stream result this year as compared to last year. While the overall pass percentage is at 90.70 per cent — a jump of over 2.7 per cent from 88 per cent in 2019. It is still to cross 2018’s pass percentage of 94.65 per cent which was by far the highest in recent years.

Despite the huge hike in the pass percentage, arts still remained the worst performer among the three streams. In the RBSE class 12 science stream 91.66 per cent students passed while in commerce, 94.49 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, commerce has become the best performer among districts.

Girls once again have outperformed boys. While the pass percentage of girls is 93.10 per cent, of the total boys who appeared for the exam, as many as 88.45 per cent could pass it. This trend remains common throughout the three streams.

Overall, 5,90,868 students registered for the RBSE class 12 Arts exam, 5.80 lakh appeared for it while 5.26 lakh cleared it. As many as 21,681 students will now be appearing for supplementary exams.

While the dates of supplementary exams are not out yet, RBSE had earlier decided that those who could not appear for the pending exams will be given a chance to re-appear while the compartmental exams are held. With raise number of cases of coronavirus, the status of compartmental exams is not clear.

Meanwhile, RBSE is expected to declare the result for class 10 board exam results by July-end or August first week. The official dates, however, are yet to be announced. Those awaiting results and wished to be notified as and when the result is declared can register in the box below –

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

