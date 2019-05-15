RBSE 12th results 2019 declared; Science students perform better than Commerce

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Ajmer 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of the Intermediate or Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination today. In the science stream, 92.88 per cent students passed of which, 91.59 per cent boys have cleared the exam. Taking a lead of nearly 5 per cent, as many as 95.86 per cent girls cleared the exam.

LIVE Updates of RBSE class 12 results 2019

In the commerce stream, the most scoring subject remains Hindi. As many as 99.16 per cent students in regular and 68.28 per cent clear the exam in private mode. The overall pass percentage for Hindi (comp) subject was 98.85 per cent — the highest this year. A total of 6.5 lakh students appeared in class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was concluded on March 14, 2019.

A total of 2,60,582 candidates registered for class 12 Science exam out of which 2,57,719 cleared the same. In Rajasthan class 12 Science stream, 92.88 per cent pass.

The RBSE intermediate Science, Commerce results are available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The candidates can check their marks through the official websites, and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

While the Class 12 Humanities results will be declared in the last week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2019: How to check

RBSE 12 result via SMS

Science students can check result by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263

For Commerce students, the result can be availed by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263.

Last year, over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams, while 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for the science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and as many as 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.