Commerce stream best performer in RBSE Class 12 Commerce results, most students get first division

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th commerce result out. (Express Photo/Representational) RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th commerce result out. (Express Photo/Representational)

Commerce has surpassed science to become the best performing stream for Rajasthan Board (RBSE) class 12 result 2020. As many as 94.49 per cent of students who appeared for the exam have cleared it. This is a huge jump from 91.46 per cent last year. In the RBSE science result 2020, the pass percentage was at 91.66 per cent.

Further, most of the students who passed their exams have got first division. As many as 21,049 have cleared the exam in the first division followed by 11,621 students in the second division.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 declared LIVE Updates

Keeping up the trend, girls have performed better than boys. As many as 96.94 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have passed it while the pass percentage for boys remains 93.18 per cent. A total of 36,549 students had appeared for the RBSE class 12 commerce exams 2020, as per the official data.

As many as 1,143 from commerce stream will appear for the supplementary exams. While the dates of supplementary exams are not out yet, RBSE had earlier decided that those who could not appear for the pending exams will be given a chance to re-appear while the compartmental exams are held.

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check marks online, apply for scrutiny

Compartmental exams are for those students who failed to clear one or two subjects. In case, one flunks in all subjects, they are ranked as failed.

Students who think their evaluation is not done properly or find any error can also apply for re-total or scrutiny at bseronline.com. For Rajasthan Board class 12 science result, the last date to pay the fee without any late payment is July 15 and July 18 with late payment. Link yet to be updated for class 12 commerce. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 for late fee one has to pay Rs 600. The link is yet to be activated for commerce students, hence they should be on a lookout.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd