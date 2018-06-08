Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • RBSE 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared, websites to check 12th result

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared, websites to check 12th result

RBSE BSER 12th results 2018 Highlights: Over three lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The board has declared the results

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 12:02:56 pm
12th result date 2018 live, bser, 12th result 2018, RBSE RBSE BSER 12th results 2018 Highlights: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Highlights: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.

READ | RBSE BSER 12th result 2018 declared, check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 87.78 pass percentage

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 result was announced by the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. In the science stream, 2.46 lakh students registered of which 1.75 lakh were boys and 71009 were girls. Of them, 1.72 lakh boys appeared while 70594 girls attended the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division. Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent.

Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.

Live Blog

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Highlights: BSER, Ajmer will publish merit list at rajresults.nic.in

11:38 (IST) 24 May 2018
RBSE Science result of class 12

Overall, total pass percentage is 91.09%. A total number of candidates passing the exam is 38362 with 20459 registering for the division, 15874 for the second division and only 1923 for the third division. A total of 1949 students got the compartment out of which 1505 were boys and 444 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 89.23% with a total of 11055 registering for the first division, 11966 for the second division and 1655 for the third division respectively while in girls the pass percentage was 94.66% with 9435 passing in the first division, 3908 for the second division and only 268 for the third division.

22:23 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th result 2018: Pass percentage

The Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has announced the overall pass percentage is 87.78 per cent with 91.09 per cent for commerce stream in the regular category. The 12th results are available at official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.   

22:17 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th Result 2018: Last year performance

Last year, girls outperformed boys in science and commerce streams. In science, girls scored 93.4 per cent while boys registered 95.5 per cent. In commerce stream, girls got 95.5 per cent while boys were at 89.45 per cent.

19:02 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th result 2018: Pass percetage of government and private schools

In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.

18:50 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: 91.93% clears Commerce stream

This year, 41,986 students cleared the Commerce stream examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

18:43 (IST) 23 May 2018

18:34 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: Pass percentage in Science stream 

In Science stream, 86.64 per cent boys became successful, while 90.41 girls cleared the examination successfully.

18:31 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: 87.78% cleared the examination

In Science stream, 86.60 per cent cleared the examination successfully, and 91.93 per cent became successful in Commerce stream.

18:08 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: Education Minister Vasudev Devnani arrives, press conference shortly

The Rajastha Board will declare the results of class 12 Science, Commerce examiantion shortly. Education Minister  Vasudev Devnani  has arrived, press conference will be started shortly. 

17:57 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018 via app

To check the resuts via app, the students have to pre-register their roll number 

17:51 (IST) 23 May 2018
17:46 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check

To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS. Last year, the results were announced on June 8, 2017 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

17:41 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

17:37 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Students can also obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Science resultSMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

For RBSE Class 12th Commerce resultSMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

17:34 (IST) 23 May 2018
Rajasthan RBSE 10th results in June

The Rajasthan board will declare the results of class 10, class 12 Humanities on the first week of June.

17:28 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th result 2018: What are the passing marks?

The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations. The results will be available on the official websites from 6:15 pm

17:21 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th results 2018: Results to be available at 6:15 pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of class 12 Science, Commerce examinations at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in at 6:15 pm

16:36 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th Result 2018: Websites to check result

All board exams results will be hosted at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to check the results, he/she may also view the marks at the third party website — examresults.net.

16:34 (IST) 23 May 2018
In Rajasthan Board, Ajmer, girls performance is better than boys

Last year, in the science stream, 229,351 students appeared in the exams and out of which 80.46 per cent were girls and 67.7 per cent boys got the first division.

16:30 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th result 2018 at rajresults.nic.in

The official result website is hosting to be released for now, however, the Rajasthan Board, Ajmer will declare the result of 12th exams on the same page

16:22 (IST) 23 May 2018
BSER Ajmer 12th result today: How to check

To check result at 6 pm, students need to log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage. You’ll be directed to a new page. In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details. Click on submit. Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

16:11 (IST) 23 May 2018
RBSE 12th Result 2018: Over 3 lakh await result

The Class 12 or Secondary school exams were held at 5,507 centres across the state with over 8 lakh students registered for it. A total of 42,665 students registered in the commerce stream while in the science stream, 246,254 attended the exam. However, the arts stream result is expected by next week and nearly 5,37,359 have appeared for it.

12th result date 2018 live, bser, 12th result 2018, RBSE RBSE 12th results 2018 LIVE: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Live Updates: Over three lakh candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream. The examination was held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd