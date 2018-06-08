RBSE 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared, websites to check 12th result

RBSE BSER 12th results 2018 Highlights: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE BSER 12th results 2018 Highlights: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Highlights: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 result was announced by the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. In the science stream, 2.46 lakh students registered of which 1.75 lakh were boys and 71009 were girls. Of them, 1.72 lakh boys appeared while 70594 girls attended the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division. Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent.

Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.