RBSE 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared, websites to check 12th result

RBSE BSER 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Highlights: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 result was announced by the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. In the science stream, 2.46 lakh students registered of which 1.75 lakh were boys and 71009 were girls. Of them, 1.72 lakh boys appeared while 70594 girls attended the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division. Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent.
Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.
Overall, total pass percentage is 91.09%. A total number of candidates passing the exam is 38362 with 20459 registering for the division, 15874 for the second division and only 1923 for the third division. A total of 1949 students got the compartment out of which 1505 were boys and 444 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 89.23% with a total of 11055 registering for the first division, 11966 for the second division and 1655 for the third division respectively while in girls the pass percentage was 94.66% with 9435 passing in the first division, 3908 for the second division and only 268 for the third division.
The Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has announced the overall pass percentage is 87.78 per cent with 91.09 per cent for commerce stream in the regular category. The 12th results are available at official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.
This year, 41,986 students cleared the Commerce stream examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.
In Science stream, 86.64 per cent boys became successful, while 90.41 girls cleared the examination successfully.
In Science stream, 86.60 per cent cleared the examination successfully, and 91.93 per cent became successful in Commerce stream.
To check the resuts via app, the students have to pre-register their roll number
To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS. Last year, the results were announced on June 8, 2017 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.
Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Students can also obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:
For RBSE Class 12th Science resultSMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
For RBSE Class 12th Commerce resultSMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
The Rajasthan board will declare the results of class 10, class 12 Humanities on the first week of June.
The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations. The results will be available on the official websites from 6:15 pm
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of class 12 Science, Commerce examinations at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in at 6:15 pm
All board exams results will be hosted at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to check the results, he/she may also view the marks at the third party website — examresults.net.
Last year, in the science stream, 229,351 students appeared in the exams and out of which 80.46 per cent were girls and 67.7 per cent boys got the first division.
The Class 12 or Secondary school exams were held at 5,507 centres across the state with over 8 lakh students registered for it. A total of 42,665 students registered in the commerce stream while in the science stream, 246,254 attended the exam. However, the arts stream result is expected by next week and nearly 5,37,359 have appeared for it.