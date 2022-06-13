RBSE Class 10th result 2022 declared; overall pass percentage dips to 82.89%

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: State education minister Dr BD Kalla and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer announced the class 10 board exam results today. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.89 per cent which is a significant dip from the previous year. Students who appeared in the class 10 exams can download provisional marksheets at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in.

Read | BSER 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

In the class 10 result declared today, girls have outshined boys by achieving an overall pass percentage of 84.38 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is recorded as 81.62 per cent. The class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26. A total of 10,36,626 students registered for the board exams however, only 8,77,849 have passed the exams, of which 4,10,358 are girls and 4,66,490 are boys.

This year, RBSE Ajmer conducted the class 10 board exams after a gap of two years. In 2021, did not conduct the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 citing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The results were prepared on the basis of the alternate assessment criteria and an overall passing percentage of 99.56 per cent was recorded.

To pass the secondary or class 10 exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate. Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam.