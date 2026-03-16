RBSE 10th Result 2026: Direct link, passing marks — FAQs answered

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10th Result 2026 by March 20, 2026. This is nearly two months earlier than last year, when results were announced on May 28, 2025. The board conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to 28, 2026.

A total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the examination this year across 6,195 centres in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Board result, once finalised, will be announced at a press conference at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer, in the presence of Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar. To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

In addition, 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 for the Senior Upadhyaya examination. The RBSE exams were held at 6,195 centres across the state, with around 175 question papers conducted during the exam period. Here are some RBSE results-oriented FAQs that students would need to know.

At what time will the RBSE 10th Result 2026 be declared?

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 is expected to be declared by March 20, 2026. Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore confirmed; however, the board has not yet issued a time. We will update the result date on this page.

What is the official website to check the RBSE 10th Result 2026?

The official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The alternate result portal is rajresults.nic.in. Both are maintained by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer.

How do I check my RBSE 10th Result 2026 online?

Follow these steps once the result is declared:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link labelled ‘Main Examination Results 2026’ or ‘RBSE Secondary Result 2026’

3. Enter your roll number (from your admit card) in the required field

4. Click ‘Submit’ to view your result on screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Can I check the result via SMS?

Yes. Type RJ10 followed by a space and your roll number, then send it to 5676750 or 56263. For example: RJ10 123456.

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Can I check and download my result on DigiLocker?

Yes. Visit digilocker.gov.in and register using the 6-digit access code provided by your school, along with your school code and Class 10 roll number. Verify your mobile number via OTP, then log in and locate your BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF. This is a permanent digital copy recognised by the institution.

What details will I need to check my result?

You only need your roll number from your admit card. Keep it handy before the result is declared. No other credentials are required to access the online result.

What details will be mentioned on my RBSE 10th Result 2026 marksheet?

Your provisional online marksheet will contain: student name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, school name, all subject names, theory marks and practical marks per subject, total marks obtained, overall percentage, pass/fail status, and grade. Cross-check every detail carefully as soon as you download it.

What are the minimum passing marks for RBSE 10th 2026?

Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass. For theory papers (out of 80 marks), you need at least 26 marks. For practical/internal assessment papers (out of 20 marks), you need at least 6 marks. You must meet the minimum in both components of every subject individually.

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What is the grading system for the RBSE Class 10?

RBSE follows a nine-point grading scale. A1 is the highest grade (91–100 marks), and E2 is the lowest (0–20 marks). The minimum grade required to pass is D. Students who receive an F grade in any subject will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

Can I apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of my answer sheet?

Yes. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation (scrutiny/verification) after the result is declared. The application must be submitted online at the official portal within the prescribed deadline. After review, the board issues a revised marksheet if any changes are found.

Is the online marksheet the final one? Where do I get the original?

The result available on the official website is a provisional marksheet. It serves as valid proof for immediate use, including Class 11 admissions. The original printed marksheet will be distributed by the school once the board dispatches it.