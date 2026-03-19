Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board secretary to announce BSER 10th result time soon

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: Students will be able to check their scores on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – once the results are published.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the secondary or BSER Class 10 board exam results on March 20, 2026. Rajasthan Board secretary and state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, are likely to announce the results tomorrow. RBSE is likely to announce the Class 10th result time by today evening. Students can check their Class 10 RBSE result marks and download the marksheets on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – once the results are published.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 12 and February 28, spanning nine days. Exams were held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am, with entry to centres allowed from 8.15 am. Each paper was held for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.