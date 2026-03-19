Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board secretary to announce BSER 10th result time soon

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the secondary or BSER Class 10 board exam results on March 20, 2026. Rajasthan Board secretary and state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, are likely to announce the results tomorrow. RBSE is likely to announce the Class 10th result time by today evening. Students can check their Class 10 RBSE result marks and download the marksheets on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – once the results are published.
The RBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 12 and February 28, spanning nine days. Exams were held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am, with entry to centres allowed from 8.15 am. Each paper was held for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.
Students can also check the RBSE Class 10 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
Over the years, the Rajasthan board Class 10 result announcement timeline has varied significantly. Last year, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 28, while in 2024, the results were released on May 29. Earlier, the RBSE announced results on June 2, 2023 and June 13, 2022. During the pandemic years, the timeline was pushed further, with results declared on July 30 in 2021 and July 28 in 2020. Before that, the results were announced on June 3, 2019 and June 11, 2018. Compared to these trends, the expected March 20, 2026, result date would mark a significantly earlier declaration than in previous years.
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As per official data, around 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 examination this year, along with 7,811 candidates who enrolled for the Praveshika Pariksha.
The exams for the 2026 session were held at 6,195 centres across Rajasthan, with approximately 175 question papers conducted for both Class 10 and Class 12 during the examination period.
Read More | Rajasthan Board to conduct Class 10th, 12th exams twice a year from 2026-2027
To ensure smooth and fair conduct of exams, the board deployed joint flying squads in coordination with the education department. Around 150 joint directors and district education officers supervised the process, while special teams handled complaints and conducted surprise inspections.
A central control room was set up at the RBSE headquarters and operated круглосуточно, including on holidays. Officials monitored examination activities through large display screens and nearly 30 laptops connected to centres and CCTV feeds. In total, 274 CCTV cameras were installed across 167 centres. Additionally, a separate control room equipped with five telephone lines facilitated quick communication regarding exam-related issues.
The board also established 66 collection centres for the secure storage of answer sheets. To accelerate the evaluation process, centralised marking centres were created, where approximately 30,915 teachers were engaged in checking answer scripts.