Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2020: Minor increase in pass percentage, Kota district registers poor performance

As over 9.29 lakh students out of the 11.52 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result has reached 80.63 per cent, a slight increase from 79.85 per cent in 2019. Jhunjhunu district has registered the highest pass percentage of 88.27. The study capital or hub of entrance exams – Kota – has emerged as the poorest performer with only 69.77 per cent students from the region clearing the exam.

Gender-wise, girls continue to score higher than boys. Of all the girls who appeared for the class exam, 81.41 per cent has cleared it while the pass percentage for boys is recorded at 78.99 per cent.

Rajasthan Board is among the few boards which have declared the result based on all the exams. While most of the state boards had cancelled its exams, RBSE had held the pending papers amid tight security. While announcing the result, the board chief had said, “We have all appeared for class 10 and 12 board exams and are aware of how critical these exams are for students. If we had written ‘promoted due to corona’ over the mark sheets, students would have always thought what the result would have been the outcome had they appeared for the exam. We are glad to have conducted all these exams and yet declare results within a month.”

Based on the result declared today, as many as 90,648 students would be appearing for the supplementary exams which are held for those who flunk in one or two subjects. Those who fail all exams are termed to be failed or repeaters. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, there is no clarity as to when these supplementary exams will be held.

The Rajasthan Board also declared the result for Praveshika Main exam 2020 today which is equivalent to class 10 level Sanskrit language paper. There has been a slight decline in the pass percentage as compared to last year in this exam. Only 56.01 per cent students have cleared the exam. As many as 6,799 students appeared for the same. The pass percentage of girls was at 56.32 and boys at 55.65 per cent.

