RBSE 10th result 2019: How to check via online, phone, SMS

RBSE Class 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the result of matric or class 10 results today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019

The exams were conducted from March 14 to 27 and over 10 lakh students had participated in the same. Last year the result was declared on June 11. This year, following the trend of other state and central boards, the BSER will also declare the result earlier.

RBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check on phone

To check the result on phone, students will have to type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263

BSER class 10 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result link’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials given in admit card

Step 4: Resul will appear.

Last year, as many as 78.95 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. Pass percentage of boys was higher than girls in Rajasthan Board class 10 result as 79.01 per cent boys and 78.89 per cent girls cleared the exam.

Meanwhile, the result for BSER class 12 results was out in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 was declared on May 22. The BSER class 12 Arts result was worse that of Rajasthan Board’s commerce and science stream result.