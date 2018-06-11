RBSE BSER 10th result 2018 declared: How to check at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018: Overall, this year, a total of 19.19 lakh students registered for the board exams RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018: Overall, this year, a total of 19.19 lakh students registered for the board exams

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the result of Class 10 or secondary examinations today at 3:15 pm. The Rajasthan Board results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. An estimate of 10.82 lakh students has attended the examination. RBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from March 8. The exam for secondary and senior secondary classes was continued till April 2. A total of 79.86 per cent students have passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and that of boys is 79.79.

Follow Live Updates: RBSE 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

RBSE BSER 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) or visit examresults.net/rajasthan

Step 2: Click on the notification for the class 10 or secondary exam results 2018 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Read | Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2018: When and where to check

To curb any malpractice, the RBSE or BSER installed CCTV cameras at around 300 sensitive and very-sensitive examination centres in the state. As per reports, over four thousand police officials were deployed to maintain law and order during the exams.

Overall, this year, a total of 19.19 lakh students registered for the board exams to be held at 5,506 centres in the state. The Class 10 exams were started with the English paper. On March 17, Hindi, Mathematics on March 20, while third language paper will be on March 22, social science on March 24 and science on March 26.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd