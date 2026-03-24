RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026, rajresults.nic.in Live Updates: BSER result releasing today; keep roll number ready

Once declared, students can check the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 on the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and at the IE Education portal.
RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar will today, March 24 be declaring the Class 10 secondary results for the 2026 exams at 1 pm. Once declared, students can check the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 on the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and at the IE Education portal. As many as 10,68,078 students await Class 10 secondary exam result and 7,811 students await Praveshika exam results.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates
The RBSE Class 10 result will be announced at a press conference held at the RBSE headquarters in Ajmer.
To know more about the RBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.
The Rajasthan board Class 10 examinations were held from February 12 to February 28. Last year, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on May 28. The exams were conducted between March 6 and April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was recorded at 93.60 per cent.
Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 — FAQs answered
The BSER Rajasthan Board follows a nine-point grading scale, with A1 as the top grade (91–100 marks) and E2 as the lowest (0–20 marks). Students need to achieve at least a D grade to pass. Anyone awarded an F grade in any subject must appear for supplementary exams.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar will today, March 24 be declaring the Class 10 secondary results for the 2026 exams at 1 pm.
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The Indian Express has started this live blog to help the Rajasthan Board Class 10th students track real time updates on when results will be released. Students can consider tracking the live blog for regular updates.
Last year, the board had announced the Class 10 Rajasthan board results on May 28. For BSER Class 10 secondary results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 29. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, the RBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on June 2, June 13 and July 30, respectively.