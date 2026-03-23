RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric marksheets on March 24

The Rajasthan board follows a nine-point grading system, with A1 being the highest (91-100 marks) and E2 the lowest (0-20 marks). To pass BSER 2026 exams Class 10, students need at least a D grade. If they get an F grade in any subject, they will have to take supplementary exams
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10 results on March 24. The Board will release RBSE Matric online marksheets and passing status through its official websites, following a press conference at its office. Once the RBSE Class 10th results are declared, students can access their RBSE matric results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations were held across the state from February 12 to February 28.
Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks: Check here
This year, a total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 2026 examinations. The RBSE Class 10 secondary exams were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state.
To check their results, candidates will need to visit the official website and locate the ‘Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination Result 2026’ link. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
To check their results, candidates will need to visit the official website and locate the ‘Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination Result 2026’ link. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
This year, a total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 2026 examinations. The RBSE Class 10 secondary exams were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state.
Once the RBSE Class 10th results are declared, students can access their RBSE matric results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The Board will release RBSE Matric online marksheets and passing status through its official websites, following a press conference at its office
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10 results on March 24.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has introduced the RBSE board exams, which will be conducted twice a year: the main examination in February–March, followed by a second opportunity window in May–June within the same academic session. The proposal has been submitted to the state government for approval, but has yet to receive formal clearance.
Looking back at the RBSE Class 10 results in 2024, 93.03 per cent of students passed. Looking further back, in 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.49 per cent, while in 2022 it stood at 82.89 per cent. In 2021, 2020, and 2019, the pass percentage was 99.56 per cent, 80.63 per cent, and 79.9 per cent, respectively. The BSER Ajmer board will also announce the toppers list alongwith the Class 10 secondary exam RBSE results.