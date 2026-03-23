RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric marksheets on March 24

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10 results on March 24. The Board will release RBSE Matric online marksheets and passing status through its official websites, following a press conference at its office. Once the RBSE Class 10th results are declared, students can access their RBSE matric results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations were held across the state from February 12 to February 28.

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks: Check here

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This year, a total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 2026 examinations. The RBSE Class 10 secondary exams were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state.

To check their results, candidates will need to visit the official website and locate the ‘Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination Result 2026’ link. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Live Updates Mar 23, 2026 05:34 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the grading system? The Rajasthan board follows a nine-point grading system, with A1 being the highest (91-100 marks) and E2 the lowest (0-20 marks). To pass BSER 2026 exams Class 10, students need at least a D grade. If they get an F grade in any subject, they will have to take supplementary exams Mar 23, 2026 05:03 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check results To check their results, candidates will need to visit the official website and locate the ‘Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination Result 2026’ link. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Mar 23, 2026 05:02 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students appeared? This year, a total of 10,68,078 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 2026 examinations. The RBSE Class 10 secondary exams were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state. Mar 23, 2026 05:01 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations were held across the state from February 12 to February 28. Mar 23, 2026 05:00 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Official website Once the RBSE Class 10th results are declared, students can access their RBSE matric results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Mar 23, 2026 05:00 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Where will result be announced? The Board will release RBSE Matric online marksheets and passing status through its official websites, following a press conference at its office Mar 23, 2026 05:00 PM IST RBSE 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric marksheets on March 24 The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10 results on March 24.