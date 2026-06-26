RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Out: Merit list PDF released at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Prelims result for the recruitment of Officer Grade B (General) 2026. Candidates who appeared for phase one of the examination can now check the merit list PDF to confirm if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment drive. Candidates can log in to the official portal at http://www.rbi.org.in using their roll number and date of birth to access the result PDF. Alternatively, the result PDF can be accessed via this link as well – https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/WEBROLLDISPLAY25062026.pdf.

The phase one examination was conducted on June 13, 2026. The published list is available in a PDF format and lists only the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the examination and will now proceed to the next round. It should be noted that individual scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks will be issued separately on the official RBI website soon.

How to check RBI Grade B Prelims result?

Follow these steps to check the RBI Grade B Prelims result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at http://www.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the “Opportunities at RBI” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on current vacancies

Step 4: Click on the result section

Step 5: A new window will open displaying the result PDF on the screen

Step 6: Download and save for future use

As per the official notification, the shortlisted candidates had to appear for the Phase Two examination on July 25, 2026. The examination was conducted in two shifts. Candidates were required to appear for all three papers — Paper I, Paper II, and Paper III. A single admit card was issued for both shifts, carrying important details such as reporting time, address of the examination centre, the candidate’s name, and their roll number. Before the examination, RBI stated that no requests relating to a change in the venue, shift, or examination date will be entertained.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the recruitment notification (Advertisement No. RBISB/DA/01/2026-27) on April 29, 2026. The online application window opened the same day and closed on May 20, 2026.