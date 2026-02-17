RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 650 posts at rbi.org.in — eligibility, pay & more

Candidates must apply online exclusively via the RBI’s official website, rbi.org.in, as no other application modes will be accepted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of assistants for the 2025 recruitment year, announcing 650 vacancies across its offices nationwide. The selection process will be conducted through a competitive examination held across India. Candidates must apply online exclusively via the RBI’s official website, rbi.org.in, as no other application modes will be accepted.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced important dates for the assistant recruitment process. Applications and fee payments can be submitted online between February 16 and March 8, 2026.

Important dates

The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for April 11, 2026, followed by the main examination on June 7, 2026, though RBI reserves the right to alter these dates. A total of 650 Assistant vacancies have been declared across multiple offices, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.