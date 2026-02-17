RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 650 posts at rbi.org.in — eligibility, pay & more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of assistants for the 2025 recruitment year, announcing 650 vacancies across its offices nationwide. The selection process will be conducted through a competitive examination held across India. Candidates must apply online exclusively via the RBI’s official website, rbi.org.in, as no other application modes will be accepted.
The Reserve Bank of India has announced important dates for the assistant recruitment process. Applications and fee payments can be submitted online between February 16 and March 8, 2026.
The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for April 11, 2026, followed by the main examination on June 7, 2026, though RBI reserves the right to alter these dates. A total of 650 Assistant vacancies have been declared across multiple offices, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.
–To apply for the RBI Assistant recruitment, candidates must meet specific nationality and age requirements. Eligible applicants include Indian citizens, subjects of Nepal or Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who arrived before January 1, 1962, or persons of Indian origin migrating from designated countries with a government-issued eligibility certificate.
–As of February 1, 2026, applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age, born between February 2, 1998, and February 1, 2006.
–Relaxations apply for certain categories: SC/ST candidates receive 5 years, OBC candidates 3 years, and PwBD candidates 10–15 years, depending on category.
–Ex-servicemen, widows, divorced or judicially separated women, and current RBI staff with service experience are also entitled to additional age relaxations as per rules.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, though SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are eligible with a pass class. In addition, candidates should possess knowledge of computer word processing and demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the state or region they apply for, covering reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension.
For ex-servicemen, graduation from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification is required, provided they have completed at least 15 years of defence service.
For the RBI Assistant recruitment, the application fee is set at Rs 450 for candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. For applicants from SC, ST, PwBD, Ex‑servicemen, and RBI staff categories, the fee is Rs 50. All payments must be made online, as no other mode of fee submission will be accepted.
The RBI Assistant recruitment will follow a three‑stage selection process comprising the preliminary examination, main examination, and a language proficiency test (LPT). The LPT will be conducted in the official or local language of the respective state, and candidates lacking proficiency will be disqualified.
The Preliminary Examination consists of 100 questions worth 100 marks, covering English Language (30), Numerical Ability (35), and Reasoning Ability (35), with a duration of 60 minutes.
The Main Examination includes 200 questions for 200 marks, divided equally across Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge (40 each). Negative marking will apply for incorrect answers in both stages.
Cricket Australia is considering bringing the Australian team back from the T20 World Cup and hosting a BBL game in Chennai, India. Despite concerns about their performance, the BBL has been a success with Perth Scorchers winning six titles. Australia's T20 World Cup fate hinges on the outcome of the game against Zimbabwe.