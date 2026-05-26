RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 Out: How to download scorecards at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result for the RBI Assistant 2026 preliminary examination conducted on April 11, 13 and 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and the qualifying status by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.

The result released on May 25 includes the roll number of the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the subsequent stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified for the Prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination scheduled on June 7.

Individual call letters for the Mains examination will be made available on the website soon. The call letters will carry important details regarding the examination timings and venue.