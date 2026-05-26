RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 Out: How to download scorecards at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result for the RBI Assistant 2026 preliminary examination conducted on April 11, 13 and 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and the qualifying status by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.
The result released on May 25 includes the roll number of the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the subsequent stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified for the Prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination scheduled on June 7.
Individual call letters for the Mains examination will be made available on the website soon. The call letters will carry important details regarding the examination timings and venue.
RBI also mentioned that information regarding candidates who would require a scribe, compensatory time or other assistance due to physical limitations will be uploaded on the portal shortly.
The RBI Assistant result 2026 has been released in a PDF format. Candidates can locate the result tab on the homepage of the website to view their results. They can use the search function to locate their roll numbers in the list of the shortlisted candidates. The PDF contains details including roll numbers, qualifying status, category information and marks.
Candidates qualifying the Mains examination will move to the language proficiency assessment, which is the final stage of the selection process. RBI has also stated that category-wise and region-wise cut-offs, along with individual marksheets, will be published separately in an interactive format on the website. The central bank also mentioned that RTI related to examination-related information will only be entertained after the completion of the entire recruitment process and declaration of results.