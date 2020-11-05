Ratnagiri: Coming up, university dedicated to oceanic sciences

Researchers collect coral samples from the Great Barrier Reef in 2017. Warming seas have killed the corals in large parts of the Reef. (David Maurice Smith/The NYT)

The state Department for Higher and Technical Education on Wednesday said it plans to set up a university dedicated to oceanic sciences in Konkan’s Ratnagiri district.

Through the establishment of the Maharashtra Ocean Applied Sciences University (MOASU), the department aims to utilise the 720-km coastline of the state and provide employment to local youth for services in fisheries, transportation, and tourism sectors. To propose recommendations on setting up of the university, a four-member committee has been formed.

It will be headed by Dr Sarang Kulkarni, chief instructor at MTDC’s (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) Indian Institute of Scuba Diving and Active Sports, Dr Narsingh Thakur, faculty at CSIR’s National Institute of Oceanography, Dr B B Chougale, faculty at Pune College of Pharmacy, and Dhanraj Mane, director of higher education.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report to the department within three months, and has also been asked to propose the amount of funds and the extent of land required to build the university.

The committee has also been asked to reflect on providing employment-oriented education and the subjects to be taught, alongside deliberating on the eligibility criteria for teachers.

A government resolution (GR) released by the department stated that sea-level studies, fishery studies, marine life studies, tourism, and environmental studies will be the focus areas for the university.

