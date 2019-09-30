Rashtriya Shala in Rajkot: School founded by Gandhi in 1921 shut for a year

After giving a call to boycott the education system set up in India by the British, Mahatma Gandhi advocated nayi talim (new training or education) to prepare generations of freedom fighters and achieve self-dependency and self-sufficiency. With these objectives in mind, Gandhi set up a series of institutes in the country. Almost a century later, when the nation is gearing up to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi next week, Kumar Shala founded by Gandhi in 1921 on Rashtriya Shala premises remains shut following years of decline in the number of students.

Advertising

Among other activities like preparing people for freedom struggle, spinning and weaving khadi, producing edible oil by traditional method etc, Kumar Shala was opened on campus of the Rashtriya Shala to provide formal education to children.

Rashtriya Shala Trust, which became a registered charitable trust after Independence was running the school while also managing other affairs of the Rashtriya Shala campus. Then ruler of the princely state of Rajkot, Sir Lakhajiraj, who was a supporter and admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, leased 13 acres to Rashtriya Shala in 1924 and the school which had been functioning out of another premises in Rajputpara area of the city was shifted to the present-day Rashtriya Shala campus. The Rajkot state formally sold the land to Rashtriya Shala in 1935. Mahatma Gandhi, who had spent his formative years in Rajkot, had himself drafted the deed of the Rashtriya Shala.

Kumar Shala ended its run at the end of academic year in mid-2018. RST trustees facilitated admissions of the 37 students, who were enrolled at Kumar Shala at the time of its closure, to Shree Sadguru Prathmik Vidyalaya and Shree Lalbahadur Shastri Vidyalaya, the twin schools run by Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Trust (MGCT). The campus of Rajkumar College separates the Rashtriya Shala campus and the new schools near Shashtri Maidan where the students have been shifted.

Advertising

“There was a time when Kumar Shala was a prominent primary school in the city where around 4,000 students used to study. But in recent years, enrollments had fallen sharply. At the end of the academic session last year, we had only 37 students left. This was largely due to parents preferring to enroll their children with English medium schools as well as lethargy on part of our teaching staff. While we used to charge students a monthly fee of Rs 250, our cumulative expenditure to run the school was around Rs 9 lakh per annum. At that rate, to keep the school running became unsustainable as RST itself has been going through stifling financial condition for a few decades now. Therefore, we were left with no option but to shut the school in its present form,” Jeetu Bhatt, managing trustee of RST, says.

Prominent personalities and freedom fighters like Nanalal Jasani, Gandhi’s nephew Narandas Gandhi and many others served as presidents of Rashtriya Shala. The Kumar Shala started out as a nursery and many elites of the city used to send their children to this school as it used to operate a sigram, a bullock-drawn carriage for picking up and dropping students. Besides many Gandhians, RSS and BJP leader Chiman Shukla and incumbent Gujarat Vidyapith vice-chancellor Prof Anamik Shah are among its prominent alumni.

However, as private schools started coming up, the number of students at the Kumar Shala started dropping in 1990s and subsequently government grant for the lower primary section ceased. The trust therefore started running the school as a self-financed institute. Trustees unsuccessfully tried to enlist support of owners of private schools in the city to keep the Kumar Shala going.

Dhiru Dobariya, the then secretary of RST, had told The Indian Express in 2017 that they were trying all options to keep the school afloat till its centenary year. However, there were changes in the office-bearers of RST last year. The new leaders decided to close the school for now.

“The old Gandhians associated with the Rashtriya Shala were of the view that the school should at least complete century of its existence. But they did not have a road-map to do it. Being a charitable trust, it is incumbent upon RST to use donations in the best manner possible. Paying hefty salaries to teachers when there were only a few students in the school and the trust was also severely short of funds was not sustainable,” Bhatt, son of freedom-fighter Antubhai Bhatt, says.

The closure of Kumar Shala came a year after Gujarat government formally shut down Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya, the historic school formerly known as the Alfred High School which Mahatma Gandhi had attended.

The government cited falling number of students and their poor performance in examinations as reasons to shut down the school.

Parents rue the closure of one more Gandhian institute but also underline that their children are now getting “better education” in other schools. “It makes me sad that a school opened by Gandhi has shut down. However, my son was not doing well in his studies while he was at Kumar Shala. I don’t know whether it was due to lack of focus on his part or the teachers. Therefore, I was thinking of shifting him to another school in any case,” says Niranjan Oad, a watchman at a multi-storey residential tower in Manhar Plot area of the city whose son Jatin was studying in Class V when the school wound up.

Jatin has since enrolled with Sadguru Vidyalaya. Niranjan says that his expenditure has increased since Kumar Shala downed shutters. “The school fee in Kumar Shala was around Rs 6,000 per year. Since it was at a walking distance, I did not require to spend anything on transport. But the new school charges around Rs 7,500 fee and I have to pay Rs 350 on transport,” says 33-year-old Nirajan who has studied till Class X. His wife Tulsi works as a domestic help and the couple’s elder son Dev also studies in a private school.

Jatin also says he feels better in his new school. “I know that Gandhi had visited Rashtriya Shala and our teachers there used to show us a charkha. But education was not very good there. Only a handful of students were there. I like my new school more than the old one,” says the13-year-old who wants to become a doctor.

Jaykaran Chandarana, father of 12-year-old Ragini who was also a student at Kumar Shala, is of the same view. “The principals of Rashtriya Shala are the best. But somehow, my daughter was not developing the way she should have. Therefore, I was looking for an alternative school when we were told that Kumar Shala was shutting down,” says Chandarana who holds a degree in commerce and is employed at a steel manufacturing company in the city.

“There were only three other girls in my class at Kumar Shala and my father had told me that he wanted me to get admitted to some other better school. In the meantime, principal of Kumar Shala told us one day that they were closing down the school as the number of students was quite small,” Ragini, who studies in Class VI says, adding she has forgotten the history of Rashtriya Shala but remembers the room in which Gandhi had stayed.

Gandhi had gone on a hunger strike in a room near the central hall on Rashtriya Shala campus in March 1939 to protest against the princely state of Rajkot for not keeping its promise of reforms in administration. Five days later, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had persuaded Gandhi to end his strike and the Mahatma himself had termed the episode as a failed satyagraha.

Mansukh Joshi, 85, the incumbent president of RST, says bad publicity contributed to the fall of the Kumar Shala. “A few years ago it started doing the rounds that English was not taught in Rashtriya Shala. We could not counter this perception effectively and therefore fewer new students would seek admissions in our school,” says the educationist who had also served as labour and employment minister in the government of Chimanbhai Patel in 1973-74.

The medium of instruction at Rashtriya Shala was Gujarati.

Joshi is also president of MGCT, the organisation which runs 27 educational institutes in the city, including a women’s college and a secondary school on the campus of Rashtriya Shala. Bhatt is also a trustee in the MGCT. The college and the school pay RST Rs 15,000 each towards monthly rent. The schools where the students of Kumar Shala have been shifted is also run by the same trust.

But Joshi does not see any conflict of interest here. “MGCT institutes are not for making profits. They are for serving the society. Our fees are comparatively low and we charge even lower in special cases. So far as our two institutes on Rashtriya Shala campus go, we are paying RST rent and that is helping them financially,” says Joshi.

Devendra Desai, a Gandhian who is also one the trustees of RST, pins the blame on the administrators as well as the society. “Many traditions were wiped away in decades which followed the Independence. Youths did not take interest in the administration of the campus, or there was failure in gaining their attention in this affair. It is possible that the medium of instruction could also have been a problem,” says Desai (85) who has also served as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the Central Government.

Advertising

But the managing trustee says that they are hopeful of reopening the school in time for its centenary year. “This was the first school founded by Gandhi in India and we want it to reopen by its centenary year. We want to reopen the school in a new avtar. It will be a fusion of our original culture, values and the requirements of the 21st century. Hence, there will be computers and an English medium section also. We are in talks with management of private schools. We are seeking their help in recruiting teachers and paying their salaries or requesting them to depute teachers of their schools to Rasthriya Shala. We are hopeful the school will be opened again by 2023-24,” Bhatt, a Congress leader says, adding some government help can hasten the revival of the historical school.