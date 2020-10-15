Rashtriya Raksha varsity organises programme on border management

Sessions organised during the programme focussed on areas related to strengthening India’s border security. (rsu.ac.in)

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) recently organised a four-day faculty cum professional development programme on ‘border management and Intelligence’. RRU’s Centre for Border Management and Intelligence (CBMI), under the aegis of School of Internal Security and Police Administration (SISPA) organised the programme.

Sessions organised during the programme focussed on areas related to strengthening India’s border security and was attended by 65 participants from India and abroad, representatives of various security forces and agencies, members of numerous police forces, academicians, and scholars among others.

The speakers for the programme included senior officials of various national security agencies, retired army officials, field practitioners and academicians from India as well as foreign nations.

Speaking about the importance of the programme, Vice-Chancellor of the university Bimal Patel said that the programme aims to develop better coordination and provide a learning platform to central armed police forces, police institutions for better inter-agency liaison and coordination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd