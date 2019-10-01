‘Ranking agencies urged to change their parameters’

Attempts are being made by the Union government to convince international agencies, which rank education institutes, to consider parameters from developing countries — such as the diversity of India — which are not captured at present, with a change in these parameters expected soon.

D P Singh, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said this on the sidelines of a two-day national conference of Vice-Chancellors at Gujarat Vidyapith starting Monday.

“An attempt from the Government of India in the form of a direct dialogue with world ranking agencies is being done, where they are being convinced to consider the parameters of developing countries like India,” D P Singh said.

“How are we dealing with our social concerns? What are we doing for the education of marginalised sections, demographic dividend, minorities, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women? How we are capturing this diversity is reflected nowhere in the parameters,” he stated.

Singh further said, “Attempts are being made to change these parameters.”