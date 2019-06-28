Toggle Menu
Ramjas College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ramjas-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249602/

Ramjas College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Ramjas College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
Ramjas College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Ramjas College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
98
96
92
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
97
94
91
89
90
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
90
86
85
83
85
81
B.A (Hons) History
97.25
95.25
93.5
93.5
94.25
96.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
97
94
92
92
92
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
75
73
68
66
69
71
B.Com
97
96
95
94
94
92
B.Com (Hons)
98
97
96
95
95
93
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.5
95.5
92
91
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
95
94
92
90
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
95
91
82
76
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95
93.5
88
88
90
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97
95.66
91.33
91
90
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95.33
94
90.33
86
86
90
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94
91
89
84
84
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
95
94
91
88
86
90
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
93
91
89
86
84
83
B.A (Sanskrit + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Philosophy)
93
91
90
90
89
90
B.A (Philosophy + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Sanskrit)
94
92
90
90
89
90
B.A (Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics)
95.5
92.5
90
90
89
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.25
93.5
90
89
90
93
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
95
91
88
86
86
87
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
94.5
93
88
87
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
93
90
78
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.66
95
92
89
86
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
93
90
87
83
83
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
93
91
89
86
84
83
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95.33
93
90
86
86
90
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
88
85
78
75
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
80
75
79
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.5
95.5
92
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
96
93
90
88
90
93
B.Com (Hons)
97
95.5
93
90
94
90
B.A Programme
94
90
89
88
88
90
B.Com
96
95
93
90
94
90
B.A (Hons) History
97
95
93.25
93.25
94
96
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
65
63
62
62
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96.75
94
92
92
92
93
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96
93
89.5
89
88
92
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
94.33
90.66
87.66
85.33
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95.66
Closed
88
77
74
74
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
94.25
91.75
87.5
86
84.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
84
76
73
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
92.33
90.33
88
84.66
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95
Closed
Closed
85.66
85
89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
92.33
89.33
86.33
82
81
84.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.33
Closed
91.66
88.66
85
83
B.A (Hons) English
96
92.75
89
87.5
89
92
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.25
95.25
90
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96.25
93.75
92
Closed
91.25
91
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
79.75
74
Closed
74
B.A (Hons) History
96.25
93
92.5
92.5
92
94
B.Com (Hons)
96.75
95.25
92
89
93
89
B.Com
Closed
94.75
92.75
89
92.5
89.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
88.75
88
87
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
69.5
64.5
62
61
Closed
64
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95.5
Closed
89
88.5
87
91.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95.33
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
73
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.75
94.25
90
Closed
85
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
Closed
91
88
84
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
83
74
71
71
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
92
89
85.66
81
78
83.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
91.66
90
87
83.66
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93.66
90.66
87.66
85
84
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
89.5
87.5
87.5
87.5
B.A (Hons) History
95.5
92
91
91
90
92
B.A (Hons) English
95.75
92.5
Closed
Closed
88
90.5
B.Com
Closed
94.5
92.5
88.5
91
89.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
94
90
81
80
86
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.75
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
64.25
Closed
60
Closed
63
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
73.5
Closed
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.75
93.75
Closed
91.75
90.75
89
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
88.5
88
85
90.5
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
90.33
87.33
84.33
82
83
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
Closed
90.33
87.33
83
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
94
Closed
Closed
84.5
83.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94.33
92.66
Closed
Closed
82
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
91.33
89.66
85
80
70
78
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91.33
88.33
84.66
80
76
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
82
72
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
95.25
92
88.75
Closed
87
89.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.75
94
89.25
87.5
87
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
64
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
80
Closed
73.25
Closed
71
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
93.5
Closed
Closed
89.5
87
B.A Programme
93.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.25
86.5
B.A (Hons) History
94.75
91.75
90.5
90.5
88
90
B.Com
Closed
94.25
92.25
88.25
89.5
89
B.Com (Hons)
96.75
93.25
88.75
80.5
79
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
87.5
87
84
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
89.66
86.66
83.66
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
Closed
89
86
80
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
89
81
76
68
81.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90
87.33
82.66
78
72
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.25
Closed
89.25
Closed
83
85.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
80
70
69
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
92
89
Closed
83
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
72
B.A (Hons) English
94.5
91
88
87
86
88
B.A (Hons) History
94
91.5
89.5
89.5
86
88
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
91.25
86
83
85
86.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
93.25
Closed
Closed
88.5
86
B.Com
Closed
93.75
92
87
86
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
63
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
B.Com (Hons)
96.25
92
85
76
77
86.75
B.A Programme
93.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.75
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
87.25
86.5
82
88
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
91.66
88.66
Closed
81
84.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.66
94.33
Closed
85
78
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
78
67
67
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
78
72
64
81.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89.33
86.66
81.66
76.66
70
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
89
86.33
83
78
81
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
88.75
Closed
82
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
87.33
Closed
69
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
72.75
Closed
72
B.A (Hons) History
93.5
91.5
88.75
88.75
84
86
B.A (Hons) English
94.25
90
87
Closed
84
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
Closed
59.5
Closed
59.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
85
82
83
86.25
B.Com
Closed
93.5
Closed
Closed
85
88
B.A Programme
93.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.25
84.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
75.5
75
86.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
93.25
Closed
Closed
87.5
85.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
89
86
82
76
81
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
86.33
Closed
67
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.33
94
Closed
84
75
85.66
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
86.75
86
80
87
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93.33
91.33
88.33
Closed
80
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88.33
85.66
80
74
66
79.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
75
70
60
81.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
76
64
64
83
B.A (Hons) English
94.25
89.75
86.5
87
83
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
72.5
Closed
72
B.A (Hons) History
93.5
91.5
88.25
88.25
82
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
93.25
Closed
Closed
86.5
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
69.5
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
59.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91.25
Closed
81.5
82
86.25
B.Com (Hons)
96.25
92
Closed
76
76
86.25
B.Com
96
Closed
92
Closed
85
88
B.A Programme
93.5
Closed
88.75
Closed
85
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
92
86
85
75
86
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
86.33
Closed
79
70
81
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
84.33
Closed
62
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
71
55
55
81
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
82
74
69
60
78.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
88
65
60
52
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92.33
90
87
Closed
75
83.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
92.66
Closed
80
68
85.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
85.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
91
86.75
86.75
78
83.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
59.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
89
85.75
Closed
79
84.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
Closed
Closed
75
75
86
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
91.5
Closed
74
Closed
86.25
B.A Programme
93.25
Closed
88.5
Closed
84
84
B.Com
95.75
Closed
91
Closed
82
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
92.5
86.5
85.75
78.5
86
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90.66
88.33
Closed
81
71
81
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
85
Closed
63
85
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
68
85.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93
91
88
Closed
76
83.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74
56
55
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
88.66
63
60
52
81.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88.33
84.66
78
69
60
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
85.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.75
Closed
Closed
78.5
76
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
72.25
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
89.75
86.25
Closed
79
84.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
91.5
87.5
87.5
78
83.5
B.Com
95.75
Closed
92
Closed
83
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
59.5
B.A Programme
93.25
Closed
88.5
Closed
84
84
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92
Closed
75.75
Closed
86.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
85.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
Closed
Closed
78
78
86
B.A (Hons) English
NA
89.75
86.25
Closed
81
84.25
B.A (Hons) History
NA
91.5
87.75
87.75
80
83.5
B.Com
NA
Closed
92
Closed
84
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
80
79.75
72.25
Closed
72
B.Com (Hons)
NA
91.75
Closed
75.75
Closed
86.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
Closed
Closed
58.5
Closed
59.5
B.A Programme
NA
Closed
88.75
Closed
84.5
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 OJEE counselling 2019: Choice locking, seat allotment process to begin tomorrow, how to apply
2 Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
3 For sixth straight year, JEE Advanced toppers pick IIT-Bombay over NIRF rank 1 IIT-Madras