Ramjas College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ramjas-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249602/
Ramjas College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
Delhi University (DU), Ramjas College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.
Ramjas College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramjas College
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
98
96
92
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
97
94
91
89
90
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
90
86
85
83
85
81
B.A (Hons) History
97.25
95.25
93.5
93.5
94.25
96.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
97
94
92
92
92
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
75
73
68
66
69
71
B.Com
97
96
95
94
94
92
B.Com (Hons)
98
97
96
95
95
93
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.5
95.5
92
91
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
95
94
92
90
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
95
91
82
76
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95
93.5
88
88
90
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97
95.66
91.33
91
90
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95.33
94
90.33
86
86
90
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94
91
89
84
84
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
95
94
91
88
86
90
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
93
91
89
86
84
83
B.A (Sanskrit + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Philosophy)
93
91
90
90
89
90
B.A (Philosophy + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Sanskrit)
94
92
90
90
89
90
B.A (Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics)
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.