Ramjas College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Ramjas College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 98 96 92 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 97 94 91 89 90 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 90 86 85 83 85 81 B.A (Hons) History 97.25 95.25 93.5 93.5 94.25 96.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 97 94 92 92 92 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 75 73 68 66 69 71 B.Com 97 96 95 94 94 92 B.Com (Hons) 98 97 96 95 95 93 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 95.5 92 91 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95 94 92 90 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 95 91 82 76 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95 93.5 88 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 95.66 91.33 91 90 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33 94 90.33 86 86 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94 91 89 84 84 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 95 94 91 88 86 90 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 93 91 89 86 84 83 B.A (Sanskrit + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Philosophy) 93 91 90 90 89 90 B.A (Philosophy + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics/Sanskrit) 94 92 90 90 89 90 B.A (Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Sciece/Economics/Mathematics) 95.5 92.5 90 90 89 90

First Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.25 93.5 90 89 90 93 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95 91 88 86 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 94.5 93 88 87 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 93 90 78 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 95 92 89 86 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 90 87 83 83 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 93 91 89 86 84 83 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33 93 90 86 86 90 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91 88 85 78 75 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 80 75 79 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5 95.5 92 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 96 93 90 88 90 93 B.Com (Hons) 97 95.5 93 90 94 90 B.A Programme 94 90 89 88 88 90 B.Com 96 95 93 90 94 90 B.A (Hons) History 97 95 93.25 93.25 94 96 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 65 63 62 62 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96.75 94 92 92 92 93
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 93 89.5 89 88 92 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94.33 90.66 87.66 85.33 85 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.66 Closed 88 77 74 74 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 94.25 91.75 87.5 86 84.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 84 76 73 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 92.33 90.33 88 84.66 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 Closed Closed 85.66 85 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 92.33 89.33 86.33 82 81 84.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.33 Closed 91.66 88.66 85 83 B.A (Hons) English 96 92.75 89 87.5 89 92 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.25 95.25 90 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96.25 93.75 92 Closed 91.25 91 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 79.75 74 Closed 74 B.A (Hons) History 96.25 93 92.5 92.5 92 94 B.Com (Hons) 96.75 95.25 92 89 93 89 B.Com Closed 94.75 92.75 89 92.5 89.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed 88.75 88 87 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 69.5 64.5 62 61 Closed 64
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95.5 Closed 89 88.5 87 91.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.33 Closed Closed Closed 73 73 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.75 94.25 90 Closed 85 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 Closed 91 88 84 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.66 Closed Closed Closed 84 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 83 74 71 71 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 92 89 85.66 81 78 83.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 91.66 90 87 83.66 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.66 90.66 87.66 85 84 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 95 89.5 87.5 87.5 87.5 B.A (Hons) History 95.5 92 91 91 90 92 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 92.5 Closed Closed 88 90.5 B.Com Closed 94.5 92.5 88.5 91 89.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94 90 81 80 86 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.75 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 64.25 Closed 60 Closed 63 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 73.5 Closed 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.75 93.75 Closed 91.75 90.75 89
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 88.5 88 85 90.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 90.33 87.33 84.33 82 83 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 Closed 90.33 87.33 83 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 Closed Closed Closed 72 72 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 94 Closed Closed 84.5 83.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 92.66 Closed Closed 82 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 91.33 89.66 85 80 70 78 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91.33 88.33 84.66 80 76 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 82 72 70 70 B.A (Hons) English 95.25 92 88.75 Closed 87 89.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.75 94 89.25 87.5 87 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 64 Closed Closed Closed 62 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 80 Closed 73.25 Closed 71 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 93.5 Closed Closed 89.5 87 B.A Programme 93.75 Closed Closed Closed 86.25 86.5 B.A (Hons) History 94.75 91.75 90.5 90.5 88 90 B.Com Closed 94.25 92.25 88.25 89.5 89 B.Com (Hons) 96.75 93.25 88.75 80.5 79 85
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 87.5 87 84 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 89.66 86.66 83.66 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 Closed 89 86 80 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 71 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 89 81 76 68 81.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 87.33 82.66 78 72 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.25 Closed 89.25 Closed 83 85.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 80 70 69 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 92 89 Closed 83 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 73 Closed 72 B.A (Hons) English 94.5 91 88 87 86 88 B.A (Hons) History 94 91.5 89.5 89.5 86 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 91.25 86 83 85 86.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 93.25 Closed Closed 88.5 86 B.Com Closed 93.75 92 87 86 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 63 Closed Closed Closed 60 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 92 85 76 77 86.75 B.A Programme 93.75 Closed Closed Closed 85.75 86
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 87.25 86.5 82 88 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 91.66 88.66 Closed 81 84.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 94.33 Closed 85 78 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 78 67 67 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 78 72 64 81.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89.33 86.66 81.66 76.66 70 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 89 86.33 83 78 81 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 88.75 Closed 82 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 87.33 Closed 69 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 72.75 Closed 72 B.A (Hons) History 93.5 91.5 88.75 88.75 84 86 B.A (Hons) English 94.25 90 87 Closed 84 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 Closed 59.5 Closed 59.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 85 82 83 86.25 B.Com Closed 93.5 Closed Closed 85 88 B.A Programme 93.75 Closed Closed Closed 85.25 84.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 75.5 75 86.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 93.25 Closed Closed 87.5 85.5
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 89 86 82 76 81 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 86.33 Closed 67 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 81 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.33 94 Closed 84 75 85.66 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 86.75 86 80 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 75 70 60 81.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 76 64 64 83 B.A (Hons) English 94.25 89.75 86.5 87 83 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 72.5 Closed 72 B.A (Hons) History 93.5 91.5 88.25 88.25 82 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 93.25 Closed Closed 86.5 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 69.5 Closed Closed 59 Closed 59.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91.25 Closed 81.5 82 86.25 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 92 Closed 76 76 86.25 B.Com 96 Closed 92 Closed 85 88 B.A Programme 93.5 Closed 88.75 Closed 85 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 92 86 85 75 86 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 86.33 Closed 79 70 81 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 84.33 Closed 62 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 71 55 55 81 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 82 74 69 60 78.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 88 65 60 52 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92.33 90 87 Closed 75 83.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 92.66 Closed 80 68 85.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 85.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 71 Closed 70 B.A (Hons) History Closed 91 86.75 86.75 78 83.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed 80 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 59.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 89 85.75 Closed 79 84.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 Closed Closed 75 75 86 B.Com (Hons) Closed 91.5 Closed 74 Closed 86.25 B.A Programme 93.25 Closed 88.5 Closed 84 84 B.Com 95.75 Closed 91 Closed 82 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 92.5 86.5 85.75 78.5 86 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90.66 88.33 Closed 81 71 81 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 85 Closed 63 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 82 68 85.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93 91 88 Closed 76 83.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 74 56 55 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 88.66 63 60 52 81.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88.33 84.66 78 69 60 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 85.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.75 Closed Closed 78.5 76 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 72.25 Closed 70 B.A (Hons) English Closed 89.75 86.25 Closed 79 84.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 91.5 87.5 87.5 78 83.5 B.Com 95.75 Closed 92 Closed 83 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 59.5 B.A Programme 93.25 Closed 88.5 Closed 84 84 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92 Closed 75.75 Closed 86.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed 83 85.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramjas College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics NA Closed Closed 78 78 86 B.A (Hons) English NA 89.75 86.25 Closed 81 84.25 B.A (Hons) History NA 91.5 87.75 87.75 80 83.5 B.Com NA Closed 92 Closed 84 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA 80 79.75 72.25 Closed 72 B.Com (Hons) NA 91.75 Closed 75.75 Closed 86.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA Closed Closed Closed 84 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA Closed Closed 58.5 Closed 59.5 B.A Programme NA Closed 88.75 Closed 84.5 84 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.