Ramesh Pokhriyal push for IIMs, Indian languages

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who was appointed last week, held marathon meetings over Monday and Tuesday and directed officers to expedite laying of foundation stones of new IIMs started by the previous government, prepare an action plan on promotion of Indian languages and integration of ancient knowledge with modern science, among other things.

“Commenting on Study in India programme, the HRD Minister said that India-centric courses should be started to attract foreign students. Branding of these courses should be undertaken, for example in the field of yoga, spirituality, Ayurveda among others, since these are specific to India and have great potential,” said a press release.