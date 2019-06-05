Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
152 (32.4)
Afghanistan
vs
201 (36.5)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Ramesh Pokhriyal push for IIMs, Indian languageshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ramesh-pokhriyal-push-for-iims-indian-languages-5765458/

Ramesh Pokhriyal push for IIMs, Indian languages

Pokhriyal directed officers to expedite laying of foundation stones of new IIMs started by the previous government.

Ramesh Pokhriyal, Ramesh Pokhriyal HRD ministry, IIMs in india, spirituality courses, Ayurveda courses, Yoga courses, indian express
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File)

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who was appointed last week, held marathon meetings over Monday and Tuesday and directed officers to expedite laying of foundation stones of new IIMs started by the previous government, prepare an action plan on promotion of Indian languages and integration of ancient knowledge with modern science, among other things.

“Commenting on Study in India programme, the HRD Minister said that India-centric courses should be started to attract foreign students. Branding of these courses should be undertaken, for example in the field of yoga, spirituality, Ayurveda among others, since these are specific to India and have great potential,” said a press release.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tripura TBJEE results 2019: Toppers prefer research over engineering and medicine
2 DU colleges may increase number of seats under sports, ECS categories without breaching 5% cap
3 JNU to have hostel for Northeast students worth Rs 11 crore