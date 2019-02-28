Ramdev’s Patanjali to run Board for Vedic education

The Governing Council of Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP) on Wednesday officially selected yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth to set up the country’s first school board for Vedic education. As first reported by The Indian Express on February 25, Ramdev will be chairperson of the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB), which is expected to be functional in six months.

With Patanjali Yogpeeth’s selection, the BSB will be the first private school Board to be recognised by the government.

Like any school board, BSB will draft syllabus, conduct examinations and issue certificates to affiliated schools.

However, the MSRVP governing council, headed by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, also decided that while the Patanjali-run BSB will affiliate schools offering a blend of Vedic and modern education, a separate board will be set up exclusively for oral traditions of shastras. The latter will be run by MSRVP.

As per the Expression of Interest (EoI) released by MSRVP on February 11, inviting applications from private players, BSB was meant for standardising “Indian traditional knowledge like Vedic education, Sanskrit education, shashtras and darsanas education, Bhartiya art and Bhartiya parampara and Sanskrit education imparted through gurukuls, Veda pathshalas, guru shishya parampara or any other education system having its core value in Veda education with or without modern education”.

According to sources, the decision to create another Board only for oral traditions of Vedas, Veda pathshalas with intonation and gurshishya parampara with intonation was made since the MSRVP already conducts examinations for such institutions and wasn’t keen to let go of the responsibility.

The MSRVP is an autonomous institution under the HRD Ministry and is entrusted with the responsibility of promoting Vedic education.

According to sources, the factor that worked in Patanjali’s favour is the development fund of Rs 21 crore it had committed, and the fact that it has already given bank guarantee for it. Patanjali is reliably learnt to be the highest among the three applicants.