Ramanujan College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Ramanujan College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Ramanujan College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
95
93
92
91
91
90
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
85
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) English
92
85
80
75
80
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
83
90
90
88
88
B.A Programme
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
86
84
84
84
84
B.Com
93
86
82
80
80
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
88
85
80
80
86
B.Voc. Banking
91
87
85
85
85
85
B.Voc. Software
91
87
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
79
79
79
78
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
93
89
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
91
88
84
84
84
B.A Programme (Economics + Mathematics)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (Commerce))
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Political Science)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Philosophy + History)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
88
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Accounting and Finance (Commerce))
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (History + Political Science)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Philosophy + Political Science)
90
86
85
85
85
85
First Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94
92
87
84
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
92
87
87
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
88
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
93
89
89
88
88
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
93
91
89
89
89
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
78
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
87
82
80
80
80
80
B.A Programme
88
82
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
86
84
84
84
84
B.Com
92.5
88
85
85
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
90
88
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) English
91
86
80
80
79
79
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
93.75
91
85
83
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
85
83
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
91
85
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
85
83
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
84
79
77
77
77
77
B.A Programme
86
80
78
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
75
75
75
75
B.Com
92
86
83
83
83
83
B.Voc.Banking Operations
90
85
84
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
84
79
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
90
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
93
89
87
87
87
87
B.Com (Hons)
94
88
85
85
85
85
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
88
83
81
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
90.25
84
79
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
90
83.5
81.5
82
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.75
88
83
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
88
86
Closed
86
86
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83.75
Closed
78
78
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
82
76
74
74
74
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
82
79
78
78
B.Com
91.75
84
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
76
73
72
72
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
82
82
82
82
B.A Programme
85
79
77
75
75
75
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
88
83
79
79
79
79
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
87
81
79
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
89.75
Closed
77
77
77
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
93.25
88
81
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
84
79
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
74
72
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83.25
Closed
77
77
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
81.5
78.5
75
75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
80
72
70
70
70
70
B.Com
91
81
75
70
75
78
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
86
78
74
70
74
79
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
86
85
Closed
85.5
85.5
B.Com (Hons)
93
82
78
70
78
80
B.A Programme
Closed
78
76.5
73
74
74
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86.5
80
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
92.5
85
76
73
73
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
89
83.5
75
74
83
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
84.5
84
86.5
85
85
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
69
67
67
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
72
71
69
69
69
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.75
Closed
Closed
78
73
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.75
83
75
74
75
83
B.Com (Hons)
92.75
81
70
60
75
83
B.A Programme
84.5
75
75
70
73
74.5
B.Voc.Banking Operations
85
75
70
60
70
75
B.Voc. Software Development
83.5
75
70
60
70
73.5
B.Com
90.5
80
72
60
74
80.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
82.75
76.5
76
76
Closed
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
83.5
73
71
71
80
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86
78
72
72
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90.75
88.75
83.25
74
72
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
71
71
65
67
64
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.25
80
72
70
75
82.25
B.A (Hons) English
89
82.25
Closed
75
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
92.75
83
82
86
85
82.75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
79.75
71.75
68
67
67
70
B.A Programme
84.25
74.5
73
67
73
74.25
B.Voc.Banking Operations
Closed
70
65
50
70
75
B.Voc. Software Development
Closed
Closed
69
50
70
73.5
B.Com
90
Closed
Closed
55
74
80.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
Closed
55
75
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
Closed
Closed
75
70
78
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
82.5
72.5
70
70
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
85.5
77.5
71
70
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
89.75
88
82.5
70
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
79
69
67
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
87.5
81
Closed
73
73
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
80
80
85
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
92
75
65
50
74
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.5
70.5
65
67
Closed
B.Com
89
Closed
72
50
73
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86
82
Closed
70
65
Closed
B.A Programme
83.5
Closed
Closed
60
70
Closed
B.Voc.Banking Operations
84.5
Closed
Closed
50
65
Closed
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89.5
84.5
74
65
65
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
81.25
72
67
67
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
81
67
67
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
74
64
60
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
Closed
67
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
78
76
83
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
67
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69.5
69
64
64
64
B.Com
88.5
79
71
50
Closed
Closed
B.Voc. Software Development
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
82
73.5
72.5
57
69
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.Voc.Banking Operations
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
66
66
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89
84
72
63
63
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
81
71.5
65
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
77.5
75.5
82
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
Closed
62
64
64
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
78
Closed
65
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
73
63.5
58
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
81
73
72
56
69
71
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.Com
88.5
79
71
50
Closed
Closed
B.Voc.Banking Operations
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.Voc. Software Development
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
Closed
67
Closed
Closed
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
77
65
63
69
82.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
69.5
64.5
64.5
64
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
74
Closed
58
70
70
B.Voc.Banking Operations
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
B.Com
Closed
80
72
50
73
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79
78
84
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
Closed
71
71
Closed
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

