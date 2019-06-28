Ramanujan College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Ramanujan College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ramanujan-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249601/
Delhi University (DU), Ramanujan College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.
Ramanujan College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramanujan College
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
95
93
92
91
91
90
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
85
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) English
92
85
80
75
80
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
83
90
90
88
88
B.A Programme
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
86
84
84
84
84
B.Com
93
86
82
80
80
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
88
85
80
80
86
B.Voc. Banking
91
87
85
85
85
85
B.Voc. Software
91
87
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
79
79
79
78
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
93
89
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
91
88
84
84
84
B.A Programme (Economics + Mathematics)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (Commerce))
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Political Science)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Philosophy + History)
90
86
85
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
88
85
85
85
B.A Programme (Economics + Accounting and Finance (Commerce))
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.