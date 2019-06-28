Ramanujan College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Ramanujan College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 95 93 92 91 91 90 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 85 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) English 92 85 80 75 80 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 83 90 90 88 88 B.A Programme 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 86 84 84 84 84 B.Com 93 86 82 80 80 85 B.Com (Hons) 95 88 85 80 80 86 B.Voc. Banking 91 87 85 85 85 85 B.Voc. Software 91 87 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 79 79 79 78 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95 93 89 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 91 88 84 84 84 B.A Programme (Economics + Mathematics) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme (Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (Commerce)) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme (Economics + Political Science) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme (Philosophy + History) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 92 88 85 85 85 B.A Programme (Economics + Accounting and Finance (Commerce)) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme (History + Political Science) 90 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme (Philosophy + Political Science) 90 86 85 85 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94 92 87 84 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 92 87 87 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 92 88 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 93 89 89 88 88 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 93 91 89 89 89 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 78 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 87 82 80 80 80 80 B.A Programme 88 82 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 86 84 84 84 84 B.Com 92.5 88 85 85 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 88 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) English 91 86 80 80 79 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 93.75 91 85 83 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 85 83 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 91 85 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 85 83 83 83 83 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 84 79 77 77 77 77 B.A Programme 86 80 78 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 75 75 75 75 B.Com 92 86 83 83 83 83 B.Voc.Banking Operations 90 85 84 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 84 79 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 90 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 93 89 87 87 87 87 B.Com (Hons) 94 88 85 85 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 88 83 81 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 90.25 84 79 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 90 83.5 81.5 82 82 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.75 88 83 83 83 83 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 88 86 Closed 86 86 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83.75 Closed 78 78 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 82 76 74 74 74 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 82 79 78 78 B.Com 91.75 84 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 76 73 72 72 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 82 82 82 82 B.A Programme 85 79 77 75 75 75 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 88 83 79 79 79 79 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 87 81 79 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 89.75 Closed 77 77 77 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 93.25 88 81 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 84 79 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 74 72 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83.25 Closed 77 77 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 81.5 78.5 75 75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 80 72 70 70 70 70 B.Com 91 81 75 70 75 78 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 86 78 74 70 74 79 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 86 85 Closed 85.5 85.5 B.Com (Hons) 93 82 78 70 78 80 B.A Programme Closed 78 76.5 73 74 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86.5 80 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 92.5 85 76 73 73 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 89 83.5 75 74 83 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 84.5 84 86.5 85 85 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 69 67 67 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 72 71 69 69 69 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.75 Closed Closed 78 73 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.75 83 75 74 75 83 B.Com (Hons) 92.75 81 70 60 75 83 B.A Programme 84.5 75 75 70 73 74.5 B.Voc.Banking Operations 85 75 70 60 70 75 B.Voc. Software Development 83.5 75 70 60 70 73.5 B.Com 90.5 80 72 60 74 80.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 82.75 76.5 76 76 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 83.5 73 71 71 80 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86 78 72 72 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90.75 88.75 83.25 74 72 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 71 71 65 67 64 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.25 80 72 70 75 82.25 B.A (Hons) English 89 82.25 Closed 75 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 92.75 83 82 86 85 82.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 79.75 71.75 68 67 67 70 B.A Programme 84.25 74.5 73 67 73 74.25 B.Voc.Banking Operations Closed 70 65 50 70 75 B.Voc. Software Development Closed Closed 69 50 70 73.5 B.Com 90 Closed Closed 55 74 80.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 Closed 55 75 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 Closed Closed 75 70 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 82.5 72.5 70 70 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 85.5 77.5 71 70 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 89.75 88 82.5 70 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 79 69 67 70 Closed B.A (Hons) English 87.5 81 Closed 73 73 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 80 80 85 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 92 75 65 50 74 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.5 70.5 65 67 Closed B.Com 89 Closed 72 50 73 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 86 82 Closed 70 65 Closed B.A Programme 83.5 Closed Closed 60 70 Closed B.Voc.Banking Operations 84.5 Closed Closed 50 65 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89.5 84.5 74 65 65 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 81.25 72 67 67 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 81 67 67 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 74 64 60 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 Closed 67 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 78 76 83 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed 67 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69.5 69 64 64 64 B.Com 88.5 79 71 50 Closed Closed B.Voc. Software Development Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.A Programme 82 73.5 72.5 57 69 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.Voc.Banking Operations Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 66 66 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89 84 72 63 63 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 81 71.5 65 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 77.5 75.5 82 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 Closed 62 64 64 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 78 Closed 65 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 73 63.5 58 Closed Closed B.A Programme 81 73 72 56 69 71 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.Com 88.5 79 71 50 Closed Closed B.Voc.Banking Operations Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.Voc. Software Development Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 Closed 67 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Ramanujan College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 77 65 63 69 82.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 69.5 64.5 64.5 64 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 69 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed 74 Closed 58 70 70 B.Voc.Banking Operations Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed Closed B.Com Closed 80 72 50 73 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79 78 84 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 Closed 71 71 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.