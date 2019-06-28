Ram Lal Anand College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Ram Lal Anand College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Ram Lal Anand College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
78
78
75
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
89
88
88
82
89
B.A (Hons) History
90
86
85
85
80
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
86
83
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95.5
92
85
83
83
90
B.A (Hons) English
95
91
89
88
85
93
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
94
91
87
83
85
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
85
83
81
81
80
83
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
93
91
88
85
85
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
92
88
86
86
90
B.A Programme (History / Politiical Science)
90
86
84
83
82
87
B.A Programme (Computer Application / Economics)
90
86
84
83
82
87
B.A Programme ( Economics / Mathematics)
90
86
84
83
82
87
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
86
83
89
90
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
92
86
86
86
92
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
94
91
89
87
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
90
88
88
88
89
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
92
90
88
88
92
B.A (Hons) English
95
91
90
90
90
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
83
81
79
79
79
81
B.A (Hons) History
90
87
86
86
80
88
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
89
88
88
85
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
86
84
82
82
82
84
B.A Programme
91
87
86
86
87
89
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94.5
88
80
75
75
90
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
88
82
78
78
86
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
93.66
90
86
83
80
85
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
91
88
86
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
90
87
85
80
90
B.A (Hons) English
92
89
85
83
78
89
B.A (Hons) History
87
82
81
80
70
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
77
75
75
75
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
87
86
85
75
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
85
83
81
81
81
83
B.A Programme
86
82
80
78
75
82
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
91.5
86
84
79
90
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94
Closed
Closed
70
70
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89
85
75
70
70
83
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
86
84
83
80
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
92
88
83
80
78
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88
81
78
75
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
83
81
79
79
79
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
75
73
72
70
74
B.A (Hons) History
86
81
79
78
60
75
B.A (Hons) English
90
86
82
80
70
86
B.A Programme
84.5
80
77
75
70
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
85
84
83
70
80
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
85
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
89
86
80
78
75
78
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
82
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
83.3
80
77
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
74
72
86
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
84
80
78
68
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
82.75
80
78.5
78
78
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87.5
82
81
79
67
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.75
73
72
71
69
73
B.A (Hons) History
85
80
77
Closed
55
72
B.A Programme
83
78
76
72
67
73
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
86
80
75
73
81
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
93.75
Closed
78
Closed
63
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
88.33
85.33
78
Closed
72
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
Closed
70
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
67
80
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
82
78
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
69
67
71
68
71
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
81.5
78
76
76.5
75
74
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
81
76
74
65
84
B.A (Hons) History
84.5
79
74
Closed
52
74.5
B.A Programme
82
75
74
70
65
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81
Closed
Closed
65
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
82
75
70
70
81.5
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
62
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
62.5
66
80
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
77.66
77
70
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
68
83
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
81.66
77
73
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
80
75
74
74
73
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
62
77.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
Closed
62
66
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
74.5
B.A Programme
Closed
74.5
73.5
68
62
72
B.Com
Closed
80.75
73.5
68.5
68
79.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81.75
74.5
69
69
81.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
Closed
73
62
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
64
79
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
76
75
68
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
87.5
74
Closed
60
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
80
75
70
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
79
65
65
82
B.A (Hons) English
87.5
79
75
72
Closed
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
66
69.5
59
62
65
B.A (Hons) History
84.25
Closed
Closed
50
74.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
Closed
Closed
77
60
77
B.A Programme
Closed
73
72.5
64
57
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
73
67.5
67
81.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
77
73
73
72
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
85
69
Closed
55
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
60
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
57
81.5
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
75
70
65
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
73
70
Closed
78.33
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
68
Closed
67
60
67
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
55
65
B.A (Hons) History
84
78
Closed
Closed
45
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
68
62.5
60
81.5
B.A Programme
81
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
71
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
70
68
Closed
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
55
81.5
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
84
65
Closed
50
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
72
67
62
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
60
79
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
65
B.Com
88.5
74
Closed
60
58
78.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
75
66
60
58
81.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
71
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
65
Closed
64
55
67
B.A (Hons) History
83.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
73.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
77
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
Closed
70
Closed
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
69
55
60
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
74.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
71
Closed
70
68
67
B.Com
Closed
78
69
63.5
64
79.5
B.A Programme
Closed
71
70
60
50
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79
70
64
64
81.5
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.