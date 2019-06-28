Ram Lal Anand College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Ram Lal Anand College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 78 78 75 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 89 88 88 82 89 B.Com 95 93 87 85 85 93 B.A (Hons) History 90 86 85 85 80 88 B.Com (Hons) 96 94 88 86 86 94 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 86 83 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95.5 92 85 83 83 90 B.A (Hons) English 95 91 89 88 85 93 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 94 91 87 83 85 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 85 83 81 81 80 83 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 93 91 88 85 85 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 92 88 86 86 90 B.A Programme (History / Politiical Science) 90 86 84 83 82 87 B.A Programme (Computer Application / Economics) 90 86 84 83 82 87 B.A Programme ( Economics / Mathematics) 90 86 84 83 82 87 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 86 83 89 90 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95 92 86 86 86 92 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 94 91 89 87 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 90 88 88 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 92 90 88 88 92 B.A (Hons) English 95 91 90 90 90 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 83 81 79 79 79 81 B.A (Hons) History 90 87 86 86 80 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 89 88 88 85 89 B.Com 95 93 89 89 88 93 B.Com (Hons) 96 94 91 91 89 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 86 84 82 82 82 84 B.A Programme 91 87 86 86 87 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94.5 88 80 75 75 90 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 88 82 78 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 93.66 90 86 83 80 85 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 91 88 86 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 90 87 85 80 90 B.A (Hons) English 92 89 85 83 78 89 B.A (Hons) History 87 82 81 80 70 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 77 75 75 75 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 87 86 85 75 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 85 83 81 81 81 83 B.Com 93.5 90.5 85 83 78 88 B.A Programme 86 82 80 78 75 82 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 91.5 86 84 79 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94 Closed Closed 70 70 88 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89 85 75 70 70 83 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 86 84 83 80 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Geology 92 88 83 80 78 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88 81 78 75 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 83 81 79 79 79 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 75 73 72 70 74 B.A (Hons) History 86 81 79 78 60 75 B.A (Hons) English 90 86 82 80 70 86 B.Com 92.5 89 82 79 75 85 B.Com (Hons) 94 90 83 80 76 86 B.A Programme 84.5 80 77 75 70 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 85 84 83 70 80 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed Closed 65 65 85 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 89 86 80 78 75 78 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 65 69 82 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 83.3 80 77 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 74 72 86 B.A (Hons) English Closed 84 80 78 68 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 82.75 80 78.5 78 78 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87.5 82 81 79 67 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.75 73 72 71 69 73 B.A (Hons) History 85 80 77 Closed 55 72 B.Com 91 85 79 74 72 80 B.A Programme 83 78 76 72 67 73 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 86 80 75 73 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 93.75 Closed 78 Closed 63 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 88.33 85.33 78 Closed 72 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed Closed 70 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 63 67 80 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 82 78 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 69 67 71 68 71 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 81.5 78 76 76.5 75 74 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 81 76 74 65 84 B.A (Hons) History 84.5 79 74 Closed 52 74.5 B.A Programme 82 75 74 70 65 72 B.Com 89.5 81 74 69 69 79.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81 Closed Closed 65 77.5 B.Com (Hons) 91.5 82 75 70 70 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 76 Closed 62 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 62.5 66 80 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed 77.66 77 70 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 68 68 83 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 81.66 77 73 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 80 75 74 74 73 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 78 62 77.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 Closed 62 66 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 74.5 B.A Programme Closed 74.5 73.5 68 62 72 B.Com Closed 80.75 73.5 68.5 68 79.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81.75 74.5 69 69 81.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 Closed 73 62 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 61 64 79 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed 76 75 68 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 87.5 74 Closed 60 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 80 75 70 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 79 65 65 82 B.A (Hons) English 87.5 79 75 72 Closed 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 66 69.5 59 62 65 B.A (Hons) History 84.25 Closed Closed 50 74.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 Closed Closed 77 60 77 B.A Programme Closed 73 72.5 64 57 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 73 67.5 67 81.5 B.Com Closed 80 72 67 66 79.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 77 73 73 72 70 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 85 69 Closed 55 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 55 60 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 58 57 81.5 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 75 70 65 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed 73 70 Closed 78.33 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 68 Closed 67 60 67 B.A (Hons) English Closed 77.5 Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 52 55 65 B.A (Hons) History 84 78 Closed Closed 45 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 75 Closed 77 B.Com 89 76 67 61.5 60 79 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 68 62.5 60 81.5 B.A Programme 81 Closed Closed Closed 48 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed 70 68 Closed 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 56 55 81.5 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 84 65 Closed 50 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 72 67 62 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 55 60 79 B.A (Hons) English Closed 77 Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 50 50 65 B.Com 88.5 74 Closed 60 58 78.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 75 66 60 58 81.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 71 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 74 Closed 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 65 Closed 64 55 67 B.A (Hons) History 83.75 Closed Closed Closed 45 73.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Ram Lal Anand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 76 Closed 77 B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 Closed 70 Closed 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 69 55 60 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 74.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 71 Closed 70 68 67 B.Com Closed 78 69 63.5 64 79.5 B.A Programme Closed 71 70 60 50 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79 70 64 64 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.