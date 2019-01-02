Rakesh Aggarwal takes over as new JIPMER director

Dr Rakesh Aggarwal has assumed charge as the new director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry on January 1, 2019. He has taken over Dr S Vivekanandan. Aggarwal earlier worked at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow in 1991 as a faculty member in Gastroenterology.

Aggarwal conferred his MBBS and MD (Medicine) degrees from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and DM (Gastroenterology) degree from the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He also has a Master’s degree in Epidemiology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK, and has received training in laboratory research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, USA.

Dr Aggarwal is a physician, teacher and researcher. He has been involved in research on clinical, epidemiology, laboratory and economic aspects of viral hepatitis. He is also interested in vaccination, epidemiology, biostatistics, research methodology, scientific communication, journal editing, health economics, medical education, etc.

He is an elected fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy, National Academy of Sciences (India) and National Academy of Medical Sciences (India). He serves on several national and international panels and committees, and is Editor of a major international gastroenterology journal.