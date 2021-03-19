Rajya Sabha invites applications for fellowship and internships, graduates can apply

The last date to apply is March 31. (File/Representational)

Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme invites applications for DS Radhakrishnan Chair fellowships and student engagement internship opportunities to acquaint candidates with the working of the Indian Parliament. The students pursuing graduation, post graduation can send duly filled applications. The deadline for the application is March 31, 2021.

The duration of the chair is for two years, extendable up to one year. The fellowship duration is of 18 months which is extendable up to six months. The fellows are entitled to get a grant of Rs 8 lakh plus Rs 50,000 as a contingency grant, as per the official website.

A total of 10 internships will be provided for the duration of two months during summer vacation. The interns would be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend.

Eligibility Criteria:

Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair-

— The chair is open to an eminent researcher/academic of repute/expert who has a proven record of research/scholarship and publications in the study of the political system, democratic institutions, and socio-economic challenges.

— Former Members of Parliament/State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.

Rajya Sabha Fellowships-

— The fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant educational qualifications/experience for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the scheme.

— Candidates who have worked as former Members of Parliament/ State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats.

Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships-

1. Students pursuing graduation and post-graduation courses in any discipline would be eligible for the internship program.

How to apply:

– For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships candidates may send relevant documents to rksahoo.rs@sansad.nic.in

– For Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships, candidates may send relevant documents to rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in

For further details click on https://rajyasabha.nic.in/rsnew/fellowship/felloship_main.asp