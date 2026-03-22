Rajnath Singh announces 100 new Sainik Schools in PPP mode

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced a sweeping expansion of India’s military-oriented education infrastructure, promising 100 new Sainik Schools and a significant increase in National Cadet Corps strength. Singh made the announcements at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Ghorakhal in Uttarakhand.

In Sunday’s announcement, he also told to expand NCC enrolment from the current 17 lakh to 20 lakh cadets — an addition of three lakh young recruits who will undergo training in discipline, leadership, and civic values.

“Previously, there were 1.7 million recruitments in the NCC; now it has been decided to increase this to 2 million so that more children can learn the values essential for nation-building,” Singh said, framing the expansion not merely as a numbers exercise but as an investment in the character of the next generation.